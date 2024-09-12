ADA, ASMIN AND THE ANALYTICAL ENGINE Comes to Melbourne Fringe Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Much-lauded Lemony S Puppet Theatre will return to the Melbourne Fringe Festival with a Victorian premiere season that invites audiences on an inspiring journey of discovery and connection, through space and time.



Made in collaboration with math teacher and Turkish refugee, Deniz Aslan, Ada, Asmin and The Analytical Engine marries the real-life experiences of girls worldwide (who have been denied an education) with the story of Ada Lovelace and her world-altering inventions.



The story centres around Asmin, a newly arrived Turkish refugee, who is struggling with remote learning when a magical cat (and the wonders of cyberspace) leads her to Victorian-era mathematician Ada Lovelace. Connected across time, together they find commonality in numbers, philosophy, and the inspiration to follow their dreams.



“This work is a beautiful combination of puppetry and live performers”, explains Co-writer/Co-director Sarah Kriegler.



“It is wholly unique in its story telling and has two incredible young performers at its centre; Ada Williams Kriegler and Asmida Aslan. They have been instrumental in shaping the story we are presenting and act with such an incredible authenticity. It’s a joy to behold. Furthermore, Asmida is a Kurdish-Turkish refugee and so the story of Asmin has come from her and her mother. This is the story they wanted to tell about girls struggle in Turkey. Its powerful and extremely moving.”



Shaped by real events, Ada, Asmin and the Analytical Engine is an exciting new work that explores how far we have come in education rights for girls, how far we have to go, and the world-altering shifts that occur when we empower young women to reach their full potential.



Featuring beautiful puppets designed and created by Tamara Rewse, this compelling new work runs for two shows only at Bowery Theatre in St Albans. Not to be missed!



An award-winning independent theatre company with a big reputation, Lemony S Puppet Theatre have a commitment to extending the form of puppetry beyond what is expected and constantly re-invent their practice, developing new styles and performance techniques. Based in Melbourne, their works have been seen throughout Australia and across the world.

Comments