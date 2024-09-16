A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS Now On Sale In Brisbane and the Gold Coast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



‘Tis the season for cocktails, loads of laughs and a fab night out with friends as Australia's favourite adults-only Christmas comedy, A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS, comes to town, with tickets to Brisbane and Gold Coast now on sale.

Ready to sleigh the eastern seaboard this festive season, A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS has fast achieved cult status with its playlist of Christmas classics as you've never heard them before.

Created in 2017 by Australian theatre maestros Alex Woodward and Daniel Venz for fans of Magic Mike, La Clique and The Play That Goes Wrong, the show has so far welcomed over 40,000 Aussie audience members.

“A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS was born when my friends and I all wanted to have a F.R.I.E.N.D.S style Christmas,” commented creator and producer Alex Woodward. “We all loved seeing live shows, but could only find shows which were family-skewed. We wanted to watch something funny, silly and irreverent while knocking back a few wines and maybe a margarita”.

A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS is a night of festive fun packed with stand-up, skits, parodied songs, dancing, singing, burlesque and a whole bunch of silliness, for over 18s only. This year it will play at Brisbane's La Boite, Gold Coast's The Star and Melbourne's Alex Theatre.

This Christmas season will also mark the show's international debut in the UK, playing at London's Southwark Playhouse Elephant, produced by Woodward Productions in collaboration with London's Glass Half Full Productions.

“Avoid those awkward family gatherings, and come and join in the festive fun with Australia's sexiest carol-ers,” added Woodward.

Brisbane and Gold Coast are now on-sale, and tickets to Melbourne will be available to purchase in the coming weeks. To book tickets for the hilarious Christmas romp, visit www.averynaughtychristmas.com

A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS 2024

Melbourne, 5-21 December - Alex Theatre St. Kilda, December

Brisbane, 21 November-18 December - La Boite, November and December

Gold Coast, 20-21 December - The Star, December

