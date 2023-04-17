A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Return To Melbourne's Comedy Theatre For Christmas 2023

Winner of five Tony Awards, the Old Vic production of A Christmas Carol was a runaway hit in its debut season at the Comedy Theatre in 2022, delighting audiences and critics alike.

From the writer of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the director of Matilda the Musical, this magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless story will return to Melbourne from Friday 17 November to Sunday 31 December, with tickets on sale on Friday 21 April.

On behalf of Australian producer GWB Entertainment, Torben Brookman said: "We are thrilled to bring this incredible production of A Christmas Carol back to Melbourne in 2023. The production will have its eighth season in London this year where it has become a staple of the theatrical calendar in what has become a Christmas tradition. After witnessing the incredible joy that the production brought to Melbourne audiences in 2022, we're excited about providing the same opportunity here and look forward to welcoming both new and retuning audiences to this magical and joyous theatrical experience."

For its 2022 season, the production partnered with Foodbank, , raising an extraordinary $234,000 and providing almost half a million meals to vulnerable Victorian families.

Dave McNamara, CEO, Foodbank Victoria said: "There was some kind of magic around when Foodbank was invited to be part of A Christmas Carol last year. What was truly gob smacking, was how the community responded. Each week when we saw how the donation numbers were tracking, we had to pinch ourselves. It was unlike anything we've seen in this space."

After premiering at London's The Old Vic in 2017, A Christmas Carol has become a much-loved festive staple over the past seven seasons. The role of Scrooge has been performed by a raft of celebrated actors including Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Stephen Mangan (The Split), Stephen Tompkinson (DCI Banks), Paterson Joseph (Vigil), and Owen Teale (Games of Thrones, Line of Duty). Australian screen icon David Wenham played the role in the 2022 inaugural Melbourne season. Casting for the 2023 season is yet to be announced.

Dickens' 1843 novella tells the story of a selfish and greedy old man, Ebenezer Scrooge, who hates everything related to Christmas. Ultimately a tale of compassion and redemption, after being visited by Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, Scrooge is changed into a better man.

The production is brought to life with scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Tony Award winner Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee, and includes 12 cherished Christmas carols including 'Joy to the World' and 'Silent Night'. The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol will again fill the Comedy Theatre to the brim with music and merriment.