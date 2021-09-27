aGliff Announces Queer Spectrum Screening For October

Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF (The All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival) announces the monthly screening for October 2021.

aGLIFF resumes in-person screenings at the Galaxy Theatre with "Bliss" for the October 2021 "Queer Spectrum" offering. Open to aGLIFF members for free; individual tickets are available for purchase.

Directed by Henrika Kull, "Bliss" tells the story of Sascha who has been working in the Berlin brothel "Queens" for many years. Maria is the new girl, she is independent, maverick, and queer. Sascha is immediately drawn to this otherness, Maria in turn is fascinated by Sascha's supreme ease. The attraction becomes a love that works differently than anything either has ex­perienced before. A promise of great happiness. But then their connection starts to tremble - because of their fear of showing each other their true selves and facing their own abysses.

The monthly screening series "Queer Spectrum" for October is presented in partnership with the SWOP ATX (Sex Workers Project of Austin). More information on SWOP ATX can be found at atx.swop.org.

OCTOBER 2021 QUEER SPECTRUM SCREENING

BLISS | OCTOBER 28, 2021

Bliss | Germany | 2021 | 90 minutes | English, German, Italian

Director and Writer: Henrika Kull | Producer: Martin Heisler | Starring: Katharina Behrens, Adam Hoya, Nele Kayenberg, Jean-Luc Burbert

The Galaxy Theatre | 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd. | Austin 78752

7:00 p.m. Screening

Two sex workers meet in a Berlin brothel. In a place where the female body is a commodity, they experience moments of happiness. A love story about attraction, fears and self-determination.

FREE for aGLIFF members; $12 General Admission

DIRECTOR: Henrika Kull was born in 1984 in southern Germany, studied social sciences in Cologne. After completing her diploma thesis on German film funding (2012), she studied film production at the German Film and Television Academy Berlin (dffb). While she had the opportunity to direct a short film there, she suffered the worst agony, felt the greatest happiness, and finally realized where her true passion lies.

From 2014 she studied film directing at the Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, in the class of Barbara Albert, to whom she also assisted for her film "Mademoiselle Paradies" (2017).

Henrika Kull's graduation film "Jibril" premiered in the Panorama section of the Berlin inter­national Film Festival in 2018 and won several prizes, including the Studio Hamburg Young Talent Award for the best feature film. In 2019 it was released in cinemas across Germany. Her debut film "Glück" is produced by Flare Film in co-production with ZDF - Das kleine Fernsehspiel.

Her third feature film project "Central Station" is currently in the script development phase and is supported by the Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg with the artist-in-residence program.

All events are FREE for aGLIFF Members who register in advance. "Bliss" is $12 for non-members. Event registration for members and single tickets is available now at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.