ZACH Theatre Presents POP! A ROCKIN' HOLIDAY CONCERT

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The concert runs November 25 – January 3.

ZACH Theatre has announced a live socially distanced Holiday Concert for 2020, "POP! A Rockin' Holiday Concert", running November 25 through January 3, 2021. Holiday cheer will be rockin' in The Topfer at ZACH Theatre this season. Backed by ZACH's own house band POP!, Kenny Williams, Roderick Sanford, Leslie McDonel, and CHANEL will take the Holiday Classics and Party favorites to the next level of festive this Season. General on sale beginning October 26.

Celebrate good times, c'mon! The ultimate Holiday party, with a rockin' playlist that will have audiences dancing down Santa Claus Lane. Like ZACH's A Christmas Carol, this concert mixes holiday, classic rock and soul favorites, served up by favorite ZACH vocalists. Perfect for the whole family, POP! is guaranteed to get everyone in a joyful holiday spirit.

POP! A Rockin' Holiday Concert

Performances by Kenny Williams, Roderick Sanford, Leslie McDonel, and CHANEL

Directed by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

The Topfer at ZACH (socially distanced indoors)

November 25 - January 3 | Wed. thru Sat. at 7:30 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. at 2:30 p.m. Select Sundays at 7:30 p.m.

"POP! A Rockin' Holiday Concert" will be approximately 1 hour with no intermission.

Full information on "POP! A Rockin' Holiday Concert" can be found HERE.

Employing all necessary health and safety guidelines, ZACH Theatre is ready to welcome patrons back to The Topfer at ZACH. Although socially distanced seating in the theatre will look different than a traditional show at ZACH, "POP! A Rockin' Holiday Concert" concert series will bring back the energy that only live performance can, just in time for the holidays.

SEATING OPTIONS:

Seat selection will automatically block the three seats on either side of each party, guaranteeing adequate social distancing.

Every other row in the theatre is automatically blocked off before seats are sold.

Pre-ordered drinks available for Row K bar seating only.

TICKETING OPTIONS:

Advanced sales only, online at zachtheatre.org or by phone at 512-476-0594. NO walk-ups.

Subscriber early access October 22. General public on sale October 26.

For concert series subscribers have option for a pair of seats. Seat add on options available for purchase.

Tickets start at $25 and are available for purchase at zachtheatre.org/pop

SAFETY PROTOCOL:

Sanitation after each performance using a combination of wipes, disinfecting sprays and electrostatic sprayers.

Masks required at all times and will also be available on-site.

Designated admission times.

Modified seating to create at least 6-foot distance between each group.

Hand Sanitizer locations throughout the campus including entry and exit.

Social distancing markers.

STREAMING OPTIONS:

"POP! A Rockin' Holiday Concert" will be available to stream online.

Ticket purchases will include a unique video link for patrons.

ZACH will continue to communicate clearly and directly about their plans and activities so they can continue to offer world class theater in the safest possible environment.

Find more information on safety, procedures, and updated cancellation notices at zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You