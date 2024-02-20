ZACH Theatre Expands Summer Camp Offerings to Greater South Austin

ZACH Theatre will now serve Greater South Austin, catering to South Austin, Buda, Kyle, and San Marcos with theatre education camp expansion summer 2024 held at 1301 Old Goforth Road, Buda, TX 78610 on the Tom Green Elementary School Campus. Area youth, ages 5 through grade 10 will have the opportunity to experience ZACH Theatre’s professional training without the barrier of traveling into downtown Austin or to the ZACH North Campus.

“Austin’s continued growth, and the rise in traffic can be a challenge for suburban families to access our South Lamar location,” explains Nat Miller, ZACH Theatre’s Director of Education. “With the success of ZACH North, we’re now hoping to provide more access to professional theatre education to our neighbors in the Greater South Austin suburbs with this camp extension for Summer 2024.”

As the premiere professional regional theatre serving thousands of students each year, ZACH’s Performing Arts School is committed to that same level of professionalism and excellence at its satellite campuses. Children learn life skills through theatre education to include creativity, confidence, and collaboration. All classes, taught by professionals in the field, train young actors in the process of creating theatre while having fun. Younger classes focus on creativity, confidence, and teamwork, all in a supportive environment. As classes progress, students become focused on deeper technique in how to perform, create characters, and prepare them for their next big role.

Different camp selections will be offered weekly for Grades K-10 for the Summer 2024 Camp Session. See a full list of offerings HERE.

ZACH Summer Camp Extension Staff

Nat Miller, Director of Youth Programming

Chase Brewer, Downtown Education Manager

Classes begin July 8, 2024 at 1301 Old Goforth Road, Buda, TX 78610 on the Tom Green Elementary School Campus. Registration is now open at zachtheatre.org/education/camps-classes or by phone at 512-476-0541 x3. Payment plan and scholarship information is available. For scholarship information, visit ZACH Theatre.