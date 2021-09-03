ZACH Theatre Announces Updated COVID Protocols Effective Immediately

ZACH Theatre will require audience members show a recent negative COVID-19 test upon entry to performances, for all patrons 12 and older, effective immediately. In lieu of a negative test, patrons may volunteer proof of vaccination.

"Our city needs live performances. If there is a way to bring performing arts back to Austin, keep people safe, and not add additional burden to our healthcare workers, that's what we're going to do." explains Elizabeth Challener, Managing Director at ZACH. "And we believe this plan will accomplish that."

The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of the show date. Both molecular (PCR) and antigen (rapid) tests will be accepted. Negative tests and proof of vaccination will be matched with ID. The organization will accept the following forms of proof of vaccination:

Physical vaccination card

Verified App (CLEAR Health Pass, My Bindle)

A photo of a physical vaccination card

Final vaccine must be dated at least 14 days prior to show date.

The policy applies to both indoor and outdoor performances and will affect audience members ages 12 and up. Children under 12 will not be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test upon entry. Masks must be worn by all patrons, at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.

Find more details on safety, procedures, and the most current up to date information at zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.