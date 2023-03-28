Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YOUTOPIA & SO DAMN EASY GOING (SÅ JÄVLA EASY GOING) to be Screened at aGLIFF

YOUTOPIA by Scout Durwood will be presented on Wednesday, April 19 at 7pm at the Galaxy Theatres.

Mar. 28, 2023  
Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF announced the Queer Spectrum screenings for April and May 2023. Open to aGLIFF members and guests for free; individual tickets are available for purchase now at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.

YOUTOPIA by Scout Durwood on Wednesday, April 19 at 7pm at the Galaxy Theatres. Scott Durwood will be in attendance with a live Q&A after the screening. Community Partner: OtherWorlds Film Festival.

SO DAMN EASY GOING (SÅ JÄVLA EASY GOING) by Christoffer Sandler on Wednesday, May 31 at 7pm at the Galaxy Theatres. Community Partner: Waterloo Counseling

Queer Spectrum Screening are open to aGLIFF members and guests for free; individual tickets are available for purchase now for $15 at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.

APRIL & MAY 2023 QUEER SPECTRUM SCREENINGS

agliff.org/queer-spectrum

YOUTOPIA | APRIL 19, 2023

YOUTOPIA | USA | 2022 | 91 minutes

Writer: Scout Durwood | Directors: Scout Durwood, Nate Lipp, Jason Zeni | Cast: Scout Durwood, Sammi Cohen, Eddie Furth, Mackenzie Trent, Jess Rona

The Galaxy Theatres | 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd. | Austin 78752

7:00 p.m. Screening with LIVE discussion with Scout Durwood after the screening

From director Scout Durwood (TAKE ONE THING OFF), YOUTOPIA combines narrative story with eleven original comedy music videos for a single feature-length film, After a devastating break up an elder millennial inadvertently forms a hipster cult. When members start to disappear, the leader is confronted with the knowledge that her journey of self-discovery may trigger the end of the civilization as we know it, forcing her to face her most challenging enemy yet: herself.

SO DAMN EASY GOING (SÅ JÄVLA EASY GOING) | MAY 31, 2023

SO DAMN EASY GOING (SÅ JÄVLA EASY GOING) | Sweden/Norway | 2022 | 91 minutes

Director: Christoffer Sandler | Writers: Christoffer Sandler, Lina Åström, Jessika Jankert | Cast: Nikki Hanseblad, Melina Benett Paukkonen, Emil Algpeus

The Galaxy Theatres | 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd. | Austin 78752

7:00 p.m. Screening

After catching the eye of the new girl at school, teenage Joanna discovers a renewed hope for happiness, but only if she can dismantle her own defense in this inviting, charming, bittersweet coming-of-age tale. Based on the critically acclaimed young-adult novel by Swedish author Jenny Jägerfeld.

Trailer for SO DAMN EASY GOING (SÅ JÄVLA EASY GOING) can be found HERE.

TICKETS: All events are FREE for aGLIFF Members and guests who register in advance. YOUTOPIA and SO DAMN EASY GOING (SÅ JÄVLA EAST GOING) is $15 for non-members. aGLIFF Members also receive unlimited guest passes to the Queer Spectrum series until further notice. Event registration for members and single tickets are available now at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.

aGLIFF MEMBERSHIP: Members get the best access, support aGLIFF's year-round programming, and receive festival badges and an array of other perks depending on the level. Memberships start for as low as $25 a month and are available for purchase now at agliff.org/members.




