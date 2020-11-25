Ventana Ballet and Red Nightfall Productions Present THE WATCHMAKER'S SONG

Ventana Ballet partners again with Red Nightfall Productions for their third annual collaboration of The Watchmaker's Song, an immersive re-imagining of The Nutcracker, presented drive-in style at 2400 E. Cesar Chavez St., on December 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 6:30 and 8:00 pm.

This year, the audience will follow the Watchmaker and his loved ones through an entirely new narrative, as conceived by the creative team's new Co-Artistic Director, Jerreme Rodriguez in an effort to make the most of this non-traditional venue.

"This production evolves, changes a bit each year, as we work with new collaborators and reflect the themes and messages of the story of The Nutcracker," said Red Nightfall's director Dorothy O'Shea Overbey. "We have already learned so much from working with Jerreme - his storytelling acumen is an invaluable asset as we attempt to adapt this production for drive-in-theatre-in-the-round."

The new adaptation of the narrative honors the elements of The Watchmaker's Song that set it apart from traditional stagings of The Nutcracker Ballet. Set in part to Duke Ellington's jazzy rendition of the original Tchaikovsky music, this year's version is a more poetic blend of components from the ballet and the original story by E.T.A. Hoffman.

"It feels important to adapt our holiday traditions into stories that reflect our times," said Rodriguez. "While keeping in mind what our audience has come to expect from The Watchmaker's Song, having played the Watchmaker last year myself."

Previously presented at the historic Neill-Cochran House Museum, the show this year adapts to meet the highest standards of health and safety, allowing the audiences to participate in the event from their own vehicles. Though the audience this year will not be sharing the same air, there will be no shortage of holiday party fun, ballet, theater, and cultural dance performances.

"After a sold-out run of Halloween drive-in performances of UNDEAD, we received many requests from our audiences to make The Watchmaker's Song happen again this year," said AJ Garcia-Rameau, director of Ventana Ballet. "We are so grateful to bring some holiday celebration to our community during these trying times."

Tickets go on sale on December 1st, at 10am. Tickets are $25 per driver, and $25 for each additional passenger (plus applicable taxes & Eventbrite fees). Capacity is capped at 20 cars per event. All tickets must be purchased in advance, no walk-ups.

More details at http://www.ventanaballet.com/watchmaker

Shows View More Austin Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You