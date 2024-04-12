URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Comes to Texas State University Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Texas State University's Department of Theatre and Dance will present Urinetown April 16-21 in the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre.

This bladder-bursting comedy is directed by Stacy Hawking, choreographed by Julio Catano-Yee, and musically directed by Austin Kimble. This satirical comedy is set in the not-so-far future, where a terrible water shortage has led to a government ban on private toilets. Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, Urinetown is worth its weight in gold.

This piss-tastic runs April 16-21 in the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre. Tickets are $20 for the public, $10 for Texas State students, and $13 for groups larger than 10 people. Tickets are available for purchase at txstatepresents.com.