URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Comes to Texas State University Next Week

Performances run April 16-21.

By: Apr. 12, 2024
URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Comes to Texas State University Next Week
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Texas State University's Department of Theatre and Dance will present Urinetown April 16-21 in the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre.

This bladder-bursting comedy is directed by Stacy Hawking, choreographed by Julio Catano-Yee, and musically directed by Austin Kimble. This satirical comedy is set in the not-so-far future, where a terrible water shortage has led to a government ban on private toilets. Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, Urinetown is worth its weight in gold.

This piss-tastic runs April 16-21 in the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre. Tickets are $20 for the public, $10 for Texas State students, and $13 for groups larger than 10 people. Tickets are available for purchase at txstatepresents.com.




Videos