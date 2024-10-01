UPTOWN: A CELEBRATION OF MOTOWN & SOUL Comes to Coppell in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Coppell Arts Center has announced the world-class group of vocalists Uptown is coming to Coppell on Friday, October 18 at 8 PM. The group exudes unparalleled energy with their blend of contemporary radio hits and classic Motown music mixing the classiness of young Temptations, the moves of the Jackson 5, and the liveliness of Bruno Mars. Tickets are $42 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Arts Center box office at 972-304-7047.

From New York City, the epicenter of contemporary pop and soul, the show Uptown is a group of men who combine the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today. The perfect mix of Bruno

Mars-caliber stage presence with the vocals of Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye. Each member of the collective is a soloist, bringing a unique flavor of performance that will have any crowd on their feet dancing and singing along. Regardless of the genre or era of music, Uptown exudes freshness and fun in a way that everyone will enjoy.

“A unique modern take on the classics...Uptown’s fresh interpretation is a testimony to the genius of the producers, writers, and artists of years gone by.” Rick Sheppard (the Drifters)

