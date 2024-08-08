Tickets to RED HOT PATRIOT at Austin Playhouse on Sale Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Austin Playhouse will present Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins by Margaret Engel and Allison Engel starring Austin Playhouse company member Cyndi Williams as the notorious journalist for two weeks of performances October 11–20, 2024. This acclaimed play captures the reporter’s unflinching character by weaving personal anecdotes with her colorful take on national politics.

Tickets on sale today at austinplayhouse.com/redhotpatriot.

Red Hot Patriot was produced by Austin Playhouse as a virtual play in October 2020 with an encore run of three performances in October 2022. Cyndi Williams will return again to perform as the Texas icon for two weeks this October.

Texan political journalist Molly Ivins was a sharp-witted and bestselling author of Bushwacked, an in-depth analysis of the George W. Bush Administration. She began her journalism career in 1967 at the Minneapolis Tribune, where she became the first female police reporter at the paper. She then became editor of the liberal biweekly magazine The Texas Observer in the early 1970s. From there, Ivins worked at the New York Times from 1976-1982 before spending ten years with the Dallas Times Herald. Molly Ivins became the most widely read self-proclaimed “pain the ass to whatever powers come to be.”

Friday October 18 will be a special Founder’s Bash Performance benefitting Austin Playhouse.

The October performances will take place at Austin Playhouse’s interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd St. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio St.

RED HOT PATRIOT | October 11–20, 2024

Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins by Margaret Engel and Allison Engel

October 11–20, 2024 | Thursday – Saturday at 8:00 p.m.; Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Austin Playhouse (new West Campus location) | 405 West 22nd | Austin TX 78705

Pick-Your-Price tickets start at $25; October 18 “Founders Bash” performance start at $75.

austinplayhouse.com/redhotpatriot

Red Hot Patriot is filled with Ivins’ sharp-tongued humor and liberal political philosophies. The show recounts Ivins’ political rants and personal reflections with a strong dose of her trademark vigor and rowdiness.

Comments