Tickets Now On Sale For HOME, I'M DARLING at Trinity Street Playhouse

Jarrott Productions is continuing its 9th season with the Laura Wade's 2019 Olivier-award winning hit British comedy Home, I'm Darling!

When Judy sets out to become the perfect 1950's housewife, The Martins are living the dream. Johnny has a beautiful wife, a beautiful home, and a promotion on the horizon. Judy is reveling in the joys of domesticity; making cakes, cocktails, and homemade marmalade. But cracks are starting to appear in this beautiful façade which threatens their domestic bliss.

Martina Ohlhauser and Tobie Minor star as Judy and Johnny, with additional performances from Julia Chereson and Tyler Jones as Fran and Marcus, Bernadette Nason as Sylvia, and Web Burkley as Alex.

Home, I'm Darling is directed by Jarrott Productions Managing Director Will Gibson Douglas, with Production Manager/Production Stage Manager Jennifer A. Anderson, Scene Design by AnnDee Alvidrez, Lighting Design by MacKenzie Mulligan, Costume Design by Buffy Manners, Technical Direction by Demetri Bellini, Sound Design by Craig Brock, Properties Coordinating by Lisa Ashby, Marketing by Natalie D. Garcia, and Dialect Coaching by Amanda Cooley Davis.

Ticket prices range from $15-$35 and advance reservations are strongly suggested as this is sure to be a sold out run. Reserve now for best seats at Jarrott Productions' Ticketweb page.

Production Information:

Trinity Street Playhouse is located at 901 Trinity Street, Austin, TX 78701 on the 4th Floor of the First Baptist Church.

Street, lot and garage parking are available near the venue.

Performances Dates:

Thursday March 21st - Preview Performance

Friday March 22nd - Opening Night & Reception.

Show runs March 21-April 7

Showtimes are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm