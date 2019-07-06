The Broad Theatre presents the world premiere of MS by Molly Fonseca. Opening on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 at 8:30 pm.

WHERE:

Pony Shed at the Vortex Theatre

2307 Manor Road

Austin, TX 78722

Tickets are free, donations accepted and encouraged. Ticket reservations at https://ms-broadtheatre-atx.eventbrite.com or email thebroadtheatre@gmail.com

The Broad Theatre is proud to present their inaugural production (and world premiere) of MS by Molly Fonseca. MS was previously performed as part of FronteraFest Short Fringe Festival and was named "Best of the Fest" in 2010. MS is a solo play that explores a young woman's journey of accepting a life-altering diagnosis and offers a turn toward hope.

Maby is studying to be an actor when she realizes she is having trouble speaking and feels unusual tingling in her legs. Ever the rule follower, she immediately starts seeing a neurologist and has many unexpected first-times, from her first MRI to her first second, third and fourth second opinions. Maby thought she would spend her summer dealing with her clingy boyfriend, tolerating her less than perfect roommates and enduring a crappy job, but she quickly learns that she has no idea what the rest of the summer holds for her, much less her future.

Directed by Molly Fonseca (previously seen in JUNK, POCATELLO, GREAT GOD PAN, WAITING FOR LEFTY for Street Corner Arts, MIDDLETOWN for Hyde Park Theatre, and DEAD WHITE MALES for Sustainable Theatre Project - her previous theatre venture)

Starring Anikka Lekven (previously seen in DRYLAND for Capital T Theatre, JUNK for Street Corner Arts, SETTL at the FronteraFest Short Fringe Festival, and THE WOLVES for Hyde Park Theatre which won Best Drama at the 2018 B. Iden Payne Awards)





Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You