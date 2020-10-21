Texas Theatre and Dance Presents UTNT (UT NEW THEATRE), Part One

UTNT (UT New Theatre) will run November 5-20, 2020.

The University of Texas Department of Theatre and Dance at Austin presents UTNT (UT New Theatre), November 5-20, 2020 in a series of unique virtual performances. Established in 2007 by nationally renowned playwright Steven Dietz, UTNT (UT New Theatre) is an annual showcase of newly developed works for the American stage from playwrights of the Department of Theatre and Dance's master of fine arts program and Michener Center for Writers. Now in its thirteenth year, UTNT brings to the stage compelling works by ascending playwrights. This season, UTNT (UT New Theatre) will take place twice, presenting a variety of all new works in the fall (Part One) and spring semesters (Part Two). Performance titles for UTNT (UT New Theatre, Part Two will be announced later this fall.

"We knew we wanted to work with these artists at UT, that's why we admitted them to the program," shares Co-Artistic Producer Alexandra Bassiakou Shaw. " They are groundbreakers who challenge themselves and who set higher bars for all. In the face of this pandemic, these artists have unlocked new realms of invention and creativity, playfulness and presence. We are so excited to share their work with you."

The university's Department of Theatre and Dance and Michener Center for Writers have been heralded nationally as incubators for new work (American Theatre). Notable alumni of these programs include Lisa D'Amour (2011 Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Detroit), Abe Koogler (Fulfillment Center, Manhattan Theatre Club, 2017), Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig (2011 Wasserstein Award Recipient), George Brant (2008 Keene Prize for Literature, Elephant's Graveyard), Kimber Lee (2013-2014 Lark Fellow) and Kirk Lynn (2011 USA Fellow in Theatre Arts).

The 2020 UTNT (UT New Theatre), Part One plays include:

poolboy00

By Sam Mayer

Directed by Mike Steel

November 5-7, 2020 at 8:30 p.m.

Presented primarily on Twitch, poolboy00 is part reality show, part livestream. Come watch poolboy00 hang with his friends, work out, write in his journal, talk to strangers and try to make his life into art (it's hard because life is mostly really boring so please chat with poolboy00 and help something interesting happen. Because something has to happen. Right?) The chat is open, the water is nice, so hop on in and be a part of the show!

Connect with poolboy00 live on Twitch here: https://www.twitch.tv/poolboy00

poolboy00 contains mature language, content and themes. Viewer discretion is advised.

Wyeth Airlines Flight Thirteen

By Lena Barnard

Directed by Andrea L. Hart

November 19-20, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

This coming-of-age story follows a group of middle-schoolers who lose the ability to play. At the start of seventh grade, Harlequin, Shoebill, Cygnet and Finch are as close as can be. United by a shared fantasy life and bird nicknames, they're positive they know everything about their world. None of them are prepared for the moment when their games stop being real, overshadowed by the new monsters of illness, grades, and crushes. As one by one, they lose the safety of their imagined space, their tight-knit group fractures under the pressure to fit in, find love, and group up.

Contains mature content. Viewer discretion advised.

For more information on UTNT (UT New Theatre), please visit JoinTheDrama.org

All titles, dates and venues are subject to change.

