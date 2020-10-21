TexARTS Announces Upcoming School Holiday Camps

Camp will be held at TexARTS in the Erin Doherty Studios.

TexARTS, the performing and visual arts nonprofit organization, will welcome area youth for two musical theatre camps during the upcoming Thanksgiving and winter school holiday breaks. The "Best of Frozen" musical theatre camp takes place during the Thanksgiving holiday break, November 23 - 25, followed by the "Best of Descendants," December 28 - 31.

These camps, for students ages 5 - 14, are under the guidance of experienced teaching artists and will focus on basic vocal technique, acting skills, dance and musical theatre. Enrollment is limited for the half-day or full day camp options.

The health and safety of campers and staff is TexARTS top priority, therefore necessary modifications have been made and the implementation of new policies and procedures will include: limited enrollment in each camp, screenings for staff and students prior to the beginning of each camp day, increased cleaning of the facility, face coverings required for staff and for patrons upon entering the facility and staggered start and stop times for each camp.

Camp will be held at TexARTS in the Erin Doherty Studios (2300 Lohman's Spur, Suite #160, Lakeway, TX). For more information or to register for TexARTS upcoming performing arts holiday camps, please visit www.tex-arts.org or call 512-852-9079 x104.



Celebrating 15 years of service to the Lake Travis Region, TexARTS is a nonprofit performing and visual arts organization that offers year-round classes in acting, voice, visual arts and dance as well as completely staged youth and professional productions. For more information about TexARTS, visit their website tex-arts.org.

