TXST College Of Fine Arts & Communication Supports Those Displaced By Recent School Closures.

Texas State University is inviting students, faculty, and staff displaced by the UArts closure to consider the College of Fine Arts and Communication (COFAC) as a new educational destination or career move.

Texas State is the first and only university with top-20 national rankings in art, dance, music, theatre, musical theatre, and mass communication. Its steadfast support allows artistic dreams to thrive. All areas feature numerous bachelor's degrees and opportunities.

Nestled in the heart of San Marcos, Texas, the campus offers a unique small-town feel and provides a supportive and close-knit community for artists of all backgrounds. Complementing the nationally recognized programs, Texas State offers free counseling services to support the mental health and well-being of those undergoing this transition.

Texas State is also one of the most affordable universities in the country. It offers two categories of scholarships: Assured and Competitive. As non-residents, students may qualify for and be awarded an in-state tuition waiver, ultimately lowering the cost of attendance.

For faculty and staff, the university's competitive benefits, opportunities for professional growth, and collaborative community of educators contribute to a fulfilling career path for those passionate about the arts. The COFAC is known for its supportive work environment, where faculty and staff can positively impact students' lives. Information regarding open positions can be found here.

Texas State is dedicated to helping those displaced by their school's closure find the means to continue their academic careers amongst a supportive and vibrant collective of artists and scholars. More information about the COFAC offerings can be found here.

