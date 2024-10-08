THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to The Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward's University

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward’s University will present the side-splitting farce The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, running from November 7 – 17, 2024. Anna Skidis Vargas directs this uproarious comedy about an amateur Drama Society’s disastrously entertaining attempt to stage a murder mystery. Set on the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s production of "Murder at Haversham Manor," everything that can go wrong does. This 1920s whodunit spirals into hilarious disaster, but despite the chaos, the accident-prone thespians persist in their quest to make it through to the final curtain.

The production features Equity guest artist Maclain Dassatti (MMNT’s Peter and the Starcatcher) and MMNT newcomer Emily Green alongside the talented students from the St. Edward’s Department of Performing Arts.



The creative team includes Michael Massey (Scenic Design), Leilah Stewart (Properties Design), Jacob Zamarripa (Lighting Design), Louie Espinoza (Sound Design), Stormie Brennan (Costume Design), Tobie Minor (Fight Choreographer), and Robert Tolaro (Production Stage Manager).

SPONSORED BY TEXAS THEATRE AND DANCE