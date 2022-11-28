Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE GULF By Audrey Cefaly To Open This Week At Hyde Park Theatre

THE GULF is directed by Carlo Lorenzo Garcia, and features: Natalie D. Garcia and Kelsey Mazak.

Nov. 28, 2022  

Street Corner Arts will present the Austin Premiere of THE GULF by Audrey Cefaly, opening at Hyde Park Theatre on December 2nd, 2022!

About the show:

Lammy Award-Winning Southern Drama. The divide between Kendra and Betty mimics the very world that devours them: a vast and polarizing abyss. On a quiet summer evening, somewhere down in the Alabama Delta, Kendra and Betty troll the flats looking for red fish. After Betty begins diagnosing Kendra's dead-end life with career picks from What Color is Your Parachute, their routine fishing excursion takes a turn.

Performance Details:

Where: Hyde Park Theatre, 511 W 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751

When: December 2nd thru December 17th at 8:00 PM

Opening Night is Friday, December 2nd at 8:00PM

Regular Performances will be Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8:00PM

Tickets: $25 General Admission

Tickets on sale now at TicketWeb: http://bit.ly/scawebsite

Safety Measures: Masks required during the performance. Proof of Vaccination or Negative Covid test with 72 hours of the performance required for entry.

Website: http://www.streetcornerarts.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/streetcornerarts

THE GULF is directed by Carlo Lorenzo Garcia, and features: Natalie D. Garcia and Kelsey Mazak. The production team is rounded out by Shelby Gebhart (Lighting Design), Will Gibson Douglas (Stage Management), Carlo Lorenzo Garcia (Set Design, Sound Design, Technical Direction), Natalie D. Garcia (Costume Design), Rommel Sulit (Props).

About the Playwright:

Audrey Cefaly is an alumna of the Playwrights' Arena cohort at Arena Stage, a recipient of the Walter E. Dakin Fellowship from the Sewanee Writers Conference, and a Dramatist Guild Foundation Traveling Master. She is published by Concord Theatricals, Smith & Kraus, and Applause Books. Cefaly's plays have been produced by Cincinnati Playhouse, Florida Studio, Florida Rep, City Theatre, Penobscot Theatre, Gulfshore Playhouse, Merrimack Rep, Signature Theatre, Barter Theatre, Vermont Stage, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 16th Street Theater, Capital Stage, About Face, Kitchen Dog Theatre, Circle Theatre, Theatre Three, Aurora Theatre, Quotidian Theatre Company and University of Alabama at Birmingham. ​Her play Alabaster received an 11-city Rolling World Premiere, the largest in National New Play Network history.

About the Director:


Carlo Lorenzo Garcia is an actor/director/writer/designer who previously performed with Street Corner Arts in POCATELLO & JUNK and directed THE BUTCHER OF BARABOO, winner of 6 B. Iden Payne Awards. Most recently, he wrote and performed in STRANGE, BUT PERFECT, winner of 2 B. Iden Payne Awards. In Chicago, he served as Producing Director for Mary-Arrchie Theatre from 2008-2016. Carlo directed the highly acclaimed RED LIGHT WINTER (4 Jeff Award Nominations & 1 Jeff Award Win), OUR BAD MAGNET (2 Jeff Award Nominations), and AMERICAN BUFFALO (1 Jeff Award Nomination), among others. Additional writing credits include RICHARD III with Wayward Productions in Chicago, he also co-wrote the web-series UNDER COVERS, and tv pilots: COWL GIRL and THE LEGACY. | www.carlogarcia.com



THE GULF By Audrey Cefaly To Open This Week At Hyde Park TheatreTHE GULF By Audrey Cefaly To Open This Week At Hyde Park Theatre
