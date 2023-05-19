THE ART OF MARTYRDOM Comes to Different Stages Next Month

Performances run June 23 – July 9, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
HIS STORY THE MUSICAL's Jataria Heyward Takes Over Our Instagram Today! Photo 2 HIS STORY's Jataria Heyward Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates Photo 3 Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Bass Concert Hall Photo 4 Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Bass Concert Hall

THE ART OF MARTYRDOM Comes to Different Stages Next Month

Different Stages continues its 2022-2023 season with The Art of Martyrdom (A Comedy) by Rita Anderson. Born 500 years before Shakespeare, the first female playwright of the Western world, Hrosvitha, wrote from behind the walls of a convent, under the disapproving gaze of her superiors who tried to ensure that no one would ever hear of her--and they almost succeeded.

Assigned to document the history of her 10th century convent at Gandersheim, Hrosvitha aspired for more, creating secret plays in her "spare" time. With the help of an irreverent Muse, Hrosvitha unleashes a secret playfulness and pens closet dramas that defy tradition to break through the constraints of the time. If you haven't heard of Hrosvitha before, you will now.

While based on real events, THE ART OF MARTYRDOM (A Comedy) is a tale with a comic, magic-realism bent, and its new eyes on an old world telling will resonate with contemporary audiences.

Directed by Karen Jambon (Great Expectations), The Art of Martyrdom features Gina Houston (Out of Ink 2023), Haley Armstrong (The Dragonfly Princess), Bernadette Nason (Stealing Baby Jesus), Jessica Medina (The Tavern), CB Feller (Pippi Longstocking), Adam Rodriguez (Disco Dracula), Oscar Brian (The Dragonfly Princess) and Kristin Fern Johnson (The Tavern).

Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m. Tickets are: $15, $25, $35 Thursday through Sunday.

For tickets and information call 512-478-5282.



RELATED STORIES - Austin

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Plays City Theatre Austin June 3 - 18 Photo
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Plays City Theatre Austin June 3 - 18

The City Theatre Company begins its summer 2023 season with Oscar Wilde's delightful satire The Importance of Being Earnest. Quick-tongued, lively, fast-paced Wilde at his best, it is a merry-go-round of mistaken identity, sparkling wit, and daring humor at every turn brought to new life with panache from CTC's guest director, Karen Sneed. The show runs June 3 - 18 at Genesis Creative Collective

BORN WITH TEETH, EMMA & More Set for Austin Playhouse 2023-24 Season Photo
BORN WITH TEETH, EMMA & More Set for Austin Playhouse 2023-24 Season

Austin Playhouse 2023-2024 Season will include an Austin premiere, two regional premieres, a return favorite, and an uplifting musical.

Cast Set for BOX World Premiere at Penfold Theatre Company Photo
Cast Set for BOX World Premiere at Penfold Theatre Company

Penfold Theatre Company has announced the cast and creatives for Box by Jarrett King running June 23–July 8, 2023 at the Ground Floor Theatre.

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Bass Concert Hall Photo
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Bass Concert Hall

What did our critic think of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Bass Concert Hall?


More Hot Stories For You

THE ART OF MARTYRDOM Comes to Different Stages Next MonthTHE ART OF MARTYRDOM Comes to Different Stages Next Month
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Plays City Theatre Austin June 3 - 18THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Plays City Theatre Austin June 3 - 18
BORN WITH TEETH, EMMA & More Set for Austin Playhouse 2023-24 SeasonBORN WITH TEETH, EMMA & More Set for Austin Playhouse 2023-24 Season
Cast Set for BOX World Premiere at Penfold Theatre CompanyCast Set for BOX World Premiere at Penfold Theatre Company

Videos

Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Zoo Story
The Saturni Theatre at the Grove Amphitheatre in Southpark Meadows (6/03-6/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big Fish
Austin Playhouse (6/02-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jenna & the Whale
Ground Floor Theatre (8/11-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mad Ones
Austin Community College Drama Department (6/08-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hairspray
Bass Concert Hall (6/13-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trip to Bountiful
Bastrop Opera House (6/30-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Esperanza at Mayday Benefit for ScriptWorks
Latin@xé Artists ATX & ScriptWorks (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Malum Malus Burlesque: Lammas
The VORTEX (8/03-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
City Theatre Austin at Genesis Creative Collective (6/03-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Showtime in the Park
Pease Park (6/09-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You