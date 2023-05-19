THE ART OF MARTYRDOM Comes to Different Stages Next Month

Different Stages continues its 2022-2023 season with The Art of Martyrdom (A Comedy) by Rita Anderson. Born 500 years before Shakespeare, the first female playwright of the Western world, Hrosvitha, wrote from behind the walls of a convent, under the disapproving gaze of her superiors who tried to ensure that no one would ever hear of her--and they almost succeeded.

Assigned to document the history of her 10th century convent at Gandersheim, Hrosvitha aspired for more, creating secret plays in her "spare" time. With the help of an irreverent Muse, Hrosvitha unleashes a secret playfulness and pens closet dramas that defy tradition to break through the constraints of the time. If you haven't heard of Hrosvitha before, you will now.

While based on real events, THE ART OF MARTYRDOM (A Comedy) is a tale with a comic, magic-realism bent, and its new eyes on an old world telling will resonate with contemporary audiences.

Directed by Karen Jambon (Great Expectations), The Art of Martyrdom features Gina Houston (Out of Ink 2023), Haley Armstrong (The Dragonfly Princess), Bernadette Nason (Stealing Baby Jesus), Jessica Medina (The Tavern), CB Feller (Pippi Longstocking), Adam Rodriguez (Disco Dracula), Oscar Brian (The Dragonfly Princess) and Kristin Fern Johnson (The Tavern).

Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m. Tickets are: $15, $25, $35 Thursday through Sunday.

For tickets and information call 512-478-5282.