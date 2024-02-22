TAKE THE COUCH Comes to Rover Dramawerks in March

Rover Dramawerks will continue their 24th Season with the new comedy Take the Couch by Connie Schindewolf. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running March 7-23 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Natalie and Steve (played by Laura Sosnowski and Russell Sims) have just returned from taking their last child off to college, but they are not the stereotypical couple suffering from empty nest syndrome. They are ready for some alone time, and Steve has rented some X-rated movies to spice up their marriage. Then the doorbell rings, and their plans for a little romance are thwarted by nonstop visits from their dysfunctional family members, starting with Steve’s mother Martha (Ruth Hale), her suitcase full of boxed wine, and her lapdog Snippet; followed closely by their son Greg (Joshua Hires), his wife Sara (Cassidy Wiedman), their crying baby, and Peaches, a former “co-worker” of Steve’s (Christina Hollie); and finally, their whining daughter Joy (McKenna Curtis) who has just broken up with her boyfriend, along with HER dog, Bark. Add in multiple visits from the local police (Andra Laine Hunter), and you end up with a riotous romp of a weekend.

Glynda Welch serves as director and costume designer, with Paula Raven as stage manager and props designer. Set design is by Charles Welch, sound design is by Robbi Holman, and lighting design is by Kenneth Hall, who also serves as the board op for lights and sound. Sean M. Lewis serves as fight choreographer for the production.

Thursday, March 7 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices for Take the Couch are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursday nights and Saturday matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. A First Friday reception after the performance on Friday, March 8 will be attended by Florida playwright Connie Schindewolf, along with the cast and production team and show sponsors Ken and Ona Willingham. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.