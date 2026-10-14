Spotlight: WAITRESS at the Lutcher Theater
Order up! Waitress is Heading to the Lutcher Theater
The 10th Anniversary National Broadway Tour of Waitress is coming to the Lutcher Theater in Orange, TX on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 7:00 p.m., with tickets priced from $68–$128 (all fees included).
Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, Waitress brings its heartfelt story of friendship, motherhood, and pie to audiences in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. The beloved musical opened on Broadway in 2016 and made history as the first Broadway musical to feature four women in the four top creative team spots: book by Jessie Nelson, score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony Award®-winner Diane Paulus.
The story follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker trapped in her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her creations—from "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" to "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie"—Jenna dreams of escape. When a baking contest in a nearby county and a chance encounter with someone new offer a path forward, she must find the courage to write her own recipe for happiness. Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress celebrates the magic of a well-made pie and the strength of the bonds we forge along the way.
The Lutcher Theater for the Performing Arts is located at 707 Main Avenue, Orange, TX. For more information, call 409-886-5535 or visit www.lutcher.org.
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