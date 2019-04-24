Southwest Theatre Productions Announces its First Ever Playwriting Festival

Southwest Theatre Productions is proud to announce it's very first international playwriting festival and reading series, presenting the top three chosen plays from a field of about 200 in three staged readings during the month of May. The playwrights will be in attendance as SWTP features their brand new scripts as well as some of Austin's finest actors. Admission is free; go to their website (www.swtproductions.com) to reserve seats and to see additional information about each play and the playwright! All readings will be at Santa Cruz Studio Theatre, 1807 E. 7th Street, 8:00-9:30 pm.

May 2, 2019 Sapphire Heights by Anna Wright

Angela and Billy are dreaming big. They believe they can change the lives of the Palestinian children Billy recently befriended on a trip to the West Bank. They have a plan, but one thing is missing: the money to back it. If Billy's political and religious views weren't so diametrically opposed to Angela's wealthy parents', they could surely provide the financial solution. But Angela's parents have problems of their own.

May 9, 2019 At the Broken Places by Paul Coleman

Five years ago a family was shattered by the accidental death of Abby due to the recklessness of her husband's brother, Jimmy. Just released from prison, Jimmy reunites with his brother Mike, and they face a challenge they never expected.

May 16, 2019 A Comfortable Life by Paula Weiler Grayson

An Ivy League college grad moves back in with her parents and falls for the local plumber. In this story about imperfect families, parents and siblings try to figure out how to be family.





