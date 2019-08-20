Shrewd Productions Presents JUMP

In the whimsically theatrical world of Jump, lights flicker, hearts heal, and a young woman finds solace on a bridge. At once heartbreaking, hilarious, and hopeful, Jump is about the connections we share - with family, with friends, with strangers - the connections that bind us together, and lead us into the unknown.



Written by Charly Evon Simpson, co-recipient of the Dramatists Guild's Lanford Wilson Award, and directed by Shrewd Artistic Director, Shannon Grounds; Jump stars Chelsea Manasseri, Allegra Jade Fox, and Trey Deason, and features set design by Indigo Rael, lighting design by Patrick Anthony, sound design by Nick Hart, and costume design by Kaylee Silcocks.



Jump is produced by Shrewd Productions as a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. Other partnering theaters are PlayMakers Repertory Company (Chapel Hill), Confrontation Theatre and Milago (Portland), and Actors Express (Atlanta) with support from the David Goldman Fund for New American Plays. For more information, please visit nnpn.org.

Jump is part of Shrewd's 2019 Season of Hope & Healing. Please join us in celebrating the healing power of human connection, with the national rolling world premiere of this inspiring new play!

Charly Evon Simpson's plays include Jump, Behind the Sheet, form of a girl unknown, it's not a trip it's a journey, and more. Her work has been seen and/or developed with The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Ensemble Studio Theatre, The Lark, Page 73, Ars Nova, Chautauqua Theater Company, PlayMakers Repertory Company, Salt Lake Acting Company, National New Play Network through its NNPN/Kennedy Center MFA Playwrights Workshop and National Showcase of New Plays, and others. Charly was recently named the co-recipient of the Dramatists Guild's Lanford Wilson Award, was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle's John Gassner Award, and had two of her plays on the 2019 Kilroys List. Her play Jump is the first recipient of the David Goldman Fund for New Plays. charlyevonsimpson.com

Championing unique perspectives and emerging artists, Shrewd Productions is focused on women's voices, new plays, and work developed though a collaborative artistic approach. We are committed to creating high-quality theatrical experiences that are thoughtful, provocative, and entertaining, featuring the work of women, people of color, and LGBT artists as we seek to provide a broader array of voices in American theatre and for Austin audiences. Visit us at shrewdproductions.org



National New Play Network (NNPN) is the country's alliance of non-profit professional theaters dedicated to the development, production, and continued life of new plays. Since its founding in 1998, NNPN has supported more than 250 productions nationwide through its innovative National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere program, which provides playwright and production support for new works at its Member theaters. nnpn.org | newplayexchange.org





