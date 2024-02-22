Seismic Dance Event Announces Lineup For 2024 Seismic Spring Lite Edition

Today, Seismic Dance Event has announced the lineup for its 2024 Seismic Spring Lite edition. The event will return to Austin, Texas on May 10 and 11, boasting a slew of thoughtfully curated world class dance music talent at The Concourse Project.

Over the last 15 years, RealMusic Events has made an indelible impact on the dance music scene in Austin, showcasing internationally renowned house, techno, and underground electronic talent at its venue of The Concourse Project, which opened in 2021. Between its hundreds of standalone artist shows per year and dual production of its flagship Seismic Dance Event alongside the Seismic Spring edition, debuted last year, the brand has firmly established its standing as a leader in the global underground dance music space.

This two-day Spring edition of Seismic Dance Event will feature one outdoor stage, where fans can celebrate the turn of the seasons' warmer months under the sun all day long, leading into afterparties at night within The Concourse Project's main room. The intimate nature of Seismic Spring will allow festival goers to appreciate every artist being showcased on the bill.

House and Techno fans attending Seismic Spring this year can revel in a lineup stacked with dance music favorites. Headlining the fest is progressive house and trance titan Armin Van Buuren, known for his hypnotic beats and renowned A State of Trance radio show, whose recent releases have seen him fuse his original style with heavier techno sonics. Armin will be joined by British legend James Hype and Italy's MEDUZA as they present their exhilarating b2b experience Our House, first debuted with a knockout Hï Ibiza residency this past summer.

Additional depth on the lineup includes a variety of international talent from Dutch sound design architect Colyn, Slovenian selector Brina Knauss, German Afterlife standout and Seismic Spring returner Chris Avantgarde, plus UK progressive house flag bearer Cristoph. The stacked lineup continues with hybrid techno icon Sevenn, UK tech house-duo Solardo, and rising star Kill Script.

RealMusic Events takes pride in its top-notch production, sustainable and eco-conscious footprint, eclectic lineups, and one-of-a-kind homegrown crowds. Seismic Dance Event continues to prove itself as one of electronic music's hidden gems, with its Spring Lite edition being no exception.

The Concourse Project is a fifteen-acre venue run by the RealMusic Events team. The venue was recently ranked 39th in global DJ Mag's Top 100 Clubs list, while Seismic Dance Event was also nominated in the Best Boutique Festival category for DJ Mag's Best Of North America awards series for 2023.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased on the Seismic website here. This includes 2 Day GA and 2 Day VIP options with payment plans available. Seismic is an 18+ festival.