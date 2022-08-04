Seismic Dance Event Announces Complete Artist Lineup For 5th Anniversary

Today, Seismic Dance Event, the south's premiere boutique house and techno music festival, has announced the complete artist lineup for their fifth anniversary in return to The Concourse Project on November 11-13.

Seismic's new lineup additions include German production duo and Innervisions co-founders Âme, next generation house sensation Noizu, the French hip-hop and Chicago house inspired sounds of Shiba San, Irish house, techno and rave sensation Rebūke, Italian techno heavy hitter Sam Paganini, vocal maven and Dirtybird favorite Nala, Pryda Presents backed producer Charles D, new wave techno producer Avision, and R.E.A.D..

Regional support acts including Reue, Robert Roman, Erin Millington, Alec Michael, Shep, Errow, Santino, Mark Denim b2b Markus D, Mirkat, Grympho, Those Shadows, and Andrew Parsons have been added to Seismic's lineup as well.

These artists join an already world-class artist lineup filled with some of the most celebrated names in house, techno, and live electronic music. Previously announced artists include innovative genre-crossing beatmaker and producer Jamie xx, acclaimed international techno royalty Charlotte De Witte, German super-producer and Innervisions founder Dixon, brotherly production duo and club favorites The Martinez Brothers, Grammy-nominated triple platinum production duo CamelPhat, and a live set by the introspective and well-regarded techno producer Maceo Plex.

The lineup's depth continues with UK mainstage originator Fatboy Slim, revered contemporary UK house duo Gorgon City, 5x Platinum UK hitmaker Joel Corry, progressive house sensation Miss Monique, the darker techno alias of Oliver Heldens aka HI-LO, multihyphenate electronic producer and piano house queen LP Giobbi, Sydney's triple platinum tastemaker Hayden James, Palestinian riser Sama' Abdulhadi, and breakout star ACRAZE.

Seismic Dance Event takes place at The Concourse Project, a seven-acre venue run by the RealMusic Events team. The Concourse Project was recently nominated by DJ Mag as part of their Best of North America 2022 awards, gaining some serious recognition with placement in the Best Large Club category.

Seismic has also been praised for its commitment to sustainability, working with the organization Bye Bye Plastic to separate waste streams into landfill, compost, and recycling along with recording a noteworthy 16,468 single-use plastic cups saved from the landfill in 2021.

Seismic Dance Event will have three stages, both indoor and outdoor - Volcano, Tsunami, and Frequency - each having their own distinct production elements and curation of sounds. Art installations, food trucks, and a multitude of surprises throughout the venue furthermore make this the region's most immersive electronic event to date.

RealMusic Events has spent the last 13 years fostering the Austin scene as an unexpected home for the electronic sounds of tomorrow. It is this commitment to writing the next chapter of the city's diverse musical history that stands at the heart of the Seismic ethos.

Tickets are now available for the event and can be purchased on the Seismic website here. This includes 3-day general admission tickets, a VIP option, and a newly added single day ticket option made available today with the day by day lineup release.

Seismic Dance Event 5.0 Lineup (A-Z):



ACRAZE

**Âme

Anklepants

**Avision

CamelPhat

Cassian

**Charles D

Charlotte De Witte

Chloé Caillet

CID

Colyn

Dixon

Dombresky

Enrico Sangiuliano

Fatboy Slim

Gorgon City

Hayden James

HI-LO

I Hate Models

Innellea

Jamie xx

Joel Corry

Joplyn

Joshwa

Kasablanca (Live)

Kevin de Vries

Low Steppa

LP Giobbi

Maceo Plex (Live)

Mary Droppinz

Matt Sassari

Miane

Miguel Bastida

Miss Monique

**Nala

**Noizu

Nora Van Elken

NTO (Live)

PAX

Parra For Cuva

**R.E.A.D.

**Rebūke

Sama' Abdulhadi

**Sam Paganini

Sam Wolfe

**Shiba San

Stephan Jolk

The Martinez Brothers

Wade

**New Additions to Phase One Lineup

Regional Support Lineup (A-Z):

Alec Michael

Andrew Parsons

Erin Millington

Errow

Grympho

Mark Denim b2b Markus D

Mirkat

Reue (DJ Set)

Robert Roman

Santino

Shep

Those Shadows