STARGAZE THEATER FESTIVAL to Feature Five Original Short Plays

Star Bandit Foundation will present the return of the Stargaze Theater Festival, an engaging theatrical experience featuring five original short plays by local Austin playwrights. This year's festival promises to captivate audiences with fresh, innovative storytelling and will be performed at the Dougherty Arts Center on December 12-14 and December 19-21, with shows starting at 7:30 pm. Full ticket proceeds ($20 per ticket) will contribute to Star Bandit Foundation's fund to provide a platform for Austin artists.

This special line of performances will premiere Salt & Pepper by Marcus Delzell, Recession Pop by Sarah Waddle, Speech, Speech by Dalton Anderson, Heroes of the Forest by Rod Sanchez, and A Bird Hesitates by John Redstone.

"The boundless creativity at Stargaze will inspire a love for new theater." said Emily Svahn, director of Heroes of the Forest and former radio host at 101.5 KROX. "It offers an experience that's fresh, exciting, and full of surprises. This is where new theater is born."

These never-before-seen short plays are produced, directed, and written by local artists. The festival fosters a welcoming gateway to the world of theater, using short plays as an accessible platform for aspiring artists to take steps toward deeper artistic exploration.

Performance Dates and Times:



- December 12-14, 7:30pm, Dougherty Arts Center

- December 19-21, 7:30pm, Dougherty Arts Center

Comments