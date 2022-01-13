STANGE, BUT PERFECT Announces Digital Extension

After 3 sold out weeks in December, Street Corner Arts' production of STRANGE, BUT PERFECT was set to extend for 4 more weeks, but due to the rise in Covid-19 cases and escalation to Stage 5 guidelines, we've made the decision to transition to a Digital Extension. A recorded performance filmed in one-take with multiple cameras is available for On-Demand viewing now until February 28th, 2022.

The cast features B. Iden Payne Award winning performers Natalie D. Garcia and Carlo Lorenzo Garcia and is directed by Street Corner Arts founding member and Artistic Director, A. Skola Summers.

The year 2020 was a never-ending river of bad news, when Charlie, a marketing assistant from New York, decides to quarantine in rural America at his Grandma Margie's house, he's greeted by Dee, a local townie who has been acting as a caretaker for his Grandma. The Culture Clash of worlds and words brings to light the best and worst of what 2020 has had to offer. STRANGE, BUT PERFECT is a hilarious, sweet and somber play that is a comforting salve for a crap year.

Where: Online

When: Now extended thru February 28th, 2022

Tickets: $10 per stream

Tickets on sale now at TicketWeb: http://bit.ly/scawebsite

Website: http://www.streetcornerarts.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/streetcornerarts