Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STANGE, BUT PERFECT Announces Digital Extension

pixeltracker

The production is available for On-Demand viewing now until February 28th, 2022.

Jan. 13, 2022  

STANGE, BUT PERFECT Announces Digital Extension

After 3 sold out weeks in December, Street Corner Arts' production of STRANGE, BUT PERFECT was set to extend for 4 more weeks, but due to the rise in Covid-19 cases and escalation to Stage 5 guidelines, we've made the decision to transition to a Digital Extension. A recorded performance filmed in one-take with multiple cameras is available for On-Demand viewing now until February 28th, 2022.

The cast features B. Iden Payne Award winning performers Natalie D. Garcia and Carlo Lorenzo Garcia and is directed by Street Corner Arts founding member and Artistic Director, A. Skola Summers.

The year 2020 was a never-ending river of bad news, when Charlie, a marketing assistant from New York, decides to quarantine in rural America at his Grandma Margie's house, he's greeted by Dee, a local townie who has been acting as a caretaker for his Grandma. The Culture Clash of worlds and words brings to light the best and worst of what 2020 has had to offer. STRANGE, BUT PERFECT is a hilarious, sweet and somber play that is a comforting salve for a crap year.

Where: Online

When: Now extended thru February 28th, 2022

Tickets: $10 per stream

Tickets on sale now at TicketWeb: http://bit.ly/scawebsite

Website: http://www.streetcornerarts.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/streetcornerarts


Related Articles View More Austin Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Mrs.Doubtfire Hello Lapel Pin
Mrs.Doubtfire Hello Lapel Pin
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Tee
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Tee
Tech Crew Definition Hoodie
Tech Crew Definition Hoodie

More Hot Stories For You

  • Beatles Vs. Stones Tribute Show To Take The Stage At The Duke Energy Center In March
  • 2021-2022 Black Spatial Relics Artists In Residence And Micro Grantees Announced
  • Theatre Raleigh Announces 2022 Main Stage Season
  • North Carolina Theatre's Production Of SISTER ACT Postponed