Right Angle Entertainment Expands THE OFFICE Parody Franchise With SCRANTON STRANGLER Outdoor Show In Four Markets

The Office continues to be a fan favorite as the kooky adventures of Dunder Mifflin employees were the most-watched title on any streaming service throughout all of 2020. Now, Right Angle Entertainment is expanding The Office Parody franchise in 2021 with The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody: Who Is The Scranton Strangler?, a one of a kind, all-new interactive and immersive parody walking tour.

Upcoming show dates include Clearwater, FL at Ruth Eckerd Hall, February 23 - March 14; Orlando, FL at The Abbey, March 23 - April 11; San Antonio, TX at The Tobin Center, March 9- 28; and, Austin, TX at The Paramount, April 6 - 25. Tickets are on sale now at www.theofficemusicalparody.com/immersive.

With performing arts mostly shut down across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Right Angle Entertainment has pivoted its business model to outdoor theatrical presentations with astounding success. Last year's successful hit production Art Heist, an outdoor immersive hunt for the real-life thieves of the world's biggest art heist, played extended engagements and sold out in cities across Canada and the United States.

The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody: Who Is The Scranton Strangler? is performed entirely outdoors for audience members who move through a city in small, socially-distanced groups. Local actors portraying favorite characters from Dunder Mifflin reveal clues to the detective audience that lead them on their way to find the Scranton Strangler...but then again, a red herring or two might present itself. Sharp sleuths will guess who the liars are and hopefully solve the case. No two performances will ever be the same as the actors improvise with every interaction.

Creating art during a worldwide pandemic with an untested formula to tap into audiences who want to stay safe while being entertained has been a monumental challenge. "We had to rethink every aspect of presenting, producing, marketing and publicity while respecting all COVID-19 safety protocols," said Justin Sudds, Right Angle Entertainment partner. "Hiring local actors in each city has been a key factor in minimizing health risks and overhead costs."

Attesting to the longstanding popularity of the show, Nielsen reports that 57.13 billion minutes of The Office were watched on Netflix. It is the most-watched title on any streaming service by more than 20 billion viewers. Since January 1, the program has moved to the Peacock streaming service.

"The Office is a property filled with idiosyncratic characters that we all love," said Alison Spiriti, Right Angle Entertainment partner. "Just like on the TV show where anything can happen, our show drops audiences into the dynamics of the Dunder Mifflin paper company for a hilarious hunt of a killer on the loose."

Authors Bob and Tobly McSmith who met while applying for jobs at the Dippin' Dots in the mall, have created several successful touring musical parodies including FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical (NY Times Critics Pick), Full! House! The Musical (starring Perez Hilton), Katdashians! The Musical and Showgirls! The Musical! They are working on the upcoming The Passion of the Teletubbies.

In 2018, the McSmiths and Right Angle Entertainment opened an off-Broadway production at the Jerry Orbach Theatre at the Theatre Center and a national tour of The Office! A Musical Parody which Mashable hailed as "charming."

Tickets are available at www.theofficemusicalparody.com/immersive: Follow The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody: Who Is The Scranton Strangler? on Facebook and Instagram @Theofficemusical.