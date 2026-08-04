ALICE IN WONDERLAND Ballet to Premiere at King Center

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Global Stage Entertainment, in partnership with International Ballet Stars, will present the world premiere production of Alice in Wonderland by Romero Britto at the King Center in Melbourne, Florida, on Wednesday, March 3, 2027.

Inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic tale, the production reimagines Alice in Wonderland through a vibrant artistic collaboration with internationally acclaimed pop artist Romero Britto. Combining classical ballet with Broadway-style theatrical design, the production features elaborate sets, colorful costumes, and an international company of dancers representing ballet traditions from around the world.

Audiences will journey with Alice through Wonderland, encountering iconic characters including the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts in a visually immersive production that blends traditional ballet with contemporary artistic design.

The touring company features performers representing Spain, Brazil, Poland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Georgia, Iceland, Japan, Moldova, Romania, Belarus, Armenia, Mongolia, and Albania. International Ballet Stars has previously performed at leading venues throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, North America, and South America.

In addition to the performance, Global Stage Entertainment continues its nationwide We Dance Program, an educational initiative connecting more than 50 dance studios across North America. Led by producer Ekaterina Yachmennikova, the program gives young dancers ages five and older the opportunity to rehearse with professionals and perform alongside members of International Ballet Stars.

King Center member presales begin Wednesday, August 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 7, at 10:00 a.m. online, with box office sales beginning at noon.

Alice in Wonderland by Romero Britto will be performed at the King Center in Melbourne on March 3, 2027.

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