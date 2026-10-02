Review: THE TAMING OF THE SHREW at The Baron's Men

NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew is one of his earlier comedies and, for modern audiences, one of his more complicated. Written in the early 1590s, its story has inspired generations of adaptations, most notably Cole Porter's musical Kiss Me, Kate and the 1999 film “10 Things I Hate About You”.

The play begins with an induction featuring Christopher Sly (Michael Osborn), a drunken man who is tricked into believing he is a wealthy lord, with the story that follows presented as entertainment for him. The Baron's Men have some fun with this opening by initially placing Sly among the audience, where his rowdy behavior was so convincing that a sweet lady nearby asked if he was okay or if he needed help. It was a wonderful little moment. However, I was less clear about what happened when Sly disappeared and the actor took on another role, but Shakespeare himself doesn't offer much help. The framing device is never completed in the surviving text, and Sly simply disappears.

Shannon Gibson as Katarina, Jared Walls as Baptista, and Rylee Ross as Bianca

The Taming of the Shrew

The Baron's Men

Photo Credit: Bryant Hill

The Taming of the Shrew centers on sisters Katherine and Bianca. Bianca has plenty of eager suitors, but their father refuses to let her marry until her outspoken older sister finds a husband first. Enter Petruchio, who accepts the challenge of marrying Katherine and then sets about "taming" her, while Bianca's suitors use disguises and schemes to win her hand.

I enjoy a good Shakespeare comedy, and I laughed and had a great time with this production. I can also appreciate that the play was written more than four centuries ago without pretending all of its ideas sit comfortably in today’s world.

My struggle is with Katherine. She is intelligent, outspoken, stubborn, angry, and unwilling to behave the way everyone expects a woman to behave. Those are also the qualities that make her so interesting. Yet the happy ending depends on Petruchio breaking that resistance and Katherine ultimately becoming the obedient wife.

Stephen Cook as Hortensio, Rylee Ross as Bianca, and Julio Mella as Lucentio

The Taming of the Shrew

The Baron's Men

Photo Credit: Bryant Hill

There are certainly different ways to interpret her famous final speech, from sincere submission to irony or even a private understanding between Katherine and Petruchio. For me, though, there is still something sad about watching a woman with such a strong personality and voice surrender the very qualities that made me enjoy her in the first place. I can love Shakespeare, laugh at his comedy, understand when it was written, and still have trouble finding closure in that “happy ending”.

My reaction to the text does not diminish what The Baron's Men accomplished with it. The acting is up to the standard audiences have come to expect from the company. Shannon Gibson is a terrific Katherine, bringing the necessary fire and strength to the role. Andy Bond is a strong Petruchio, Rylee Ross is delightful as Bianca, and Michael Osborn is another standout in his various roles.

In fact, the entire cast keeps the pace, comedy, and quality consistent throughout the evening. Shakespearean comedy can drag when the rhythm isn't there, but The Baron's Men know how to give the language and action the right rhythm, resulting in an entertaining night at the theatre.

Director Jacquelyn Lies keeps the production rooted in the Elizabethan style that has become such an important part of the company's identity. The move to the Historic Austin Scottish Rite Theater allows for scenery that is more decorative than the typical Baron's Men set, but it remains simple and never feels overly staged. I loved it. It takes advantage of the new indoor surroundings while still feeling unmistakably Elizabethan.

The costumes by Dawn Allee are excellent, as expected from this company. The women's dresses are particularly beautiful, with Katherine's red dress being my favorite. I also loved the matching fabrics used for the couples, a clever visual detail that connects them without calling unnecessary attention to itself.

Lighting designer Jimmie Bragdon complements the production's traditional aesthetic, while Assistant Director Robert Deike and Stage Manager Lorin Mavis Craft round out the creative team.

The Baron's Men once again show how well Shakespeare suits them. I may still argue with the Bard over what constitutes a happy ending, but strong performances, beautiful costumes, well-paced comedy, and the company's distinctive Elizabethan approach make this an enjoyable night at the theatre.

Shannon Gibson as Katarina and Andy Boyd as Petruchio

The Taming of the Shrew

The Baron's Men

Photo Credit: Bryant Hill

Duration: 2 hours and 30 minutes including intermission.

The Taming of the Shrew

Book by William Shakespeare

Directed by Jacquelyn Lies

Now playing through October 11th, 2026

The Baron’s Men at the Historic Austin Scottish Rite Theater

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 5:30 PM.

No performance on October 8.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 06 Hrs 36 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Austin News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me