Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY to Launch Austin Underground Collective
Performances will run October 31–November 12, 2026.
Austin Underground Collective will present its debut production, an immersive theatrical experience staging of Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party, October 31–November 12, 2026 at Pershing Hall in Austin. With no stage and no audience, only guests, cocktail tables and a party happening around them, beside them, and sometimes directly to them, The Wild Party brings the performance to the party.
The Wild Party marks the company's first production and its first invitation to the city: original theater staged in unconventional spaces, built on strong scores and bold direction creating a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience not typically offered. With a core collective of actors, AUC looks to expand future programming not just for theatregoers but anyone looking for an immersive night out to remember.
Set inside a 1920s apartment party thrown by Queenie and Burrs, The Wild Party trades the traditional proscenium for lounge and cocktail table seating scattered throughout the venue. Guests arrive as party goers, not spectators, free to move to the bar, get lost in the world, and witness the drama unfold from inside it. The experience begins before a single note is sung, with a full pre-show entertainment program setting the tone and continues after the final bow with a post-show cabaret in Pershing Hall's neighboring speakeasy.
The cast features Leslie Hollingsworth as Queenie, Andrew Cannata as Burrs, Haley Patterson as Kate, Jeffrey Guilfoyle as Black, alongside a full ensemble of Austin performers. Well known faces across Austin's theater community include Paul Sanchez as Eddie, Tyler Jones as Oscar, Libby Detling as (Madeline True) and Sarah Reynolds as Mae.
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