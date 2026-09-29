Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY to Launch Austin Underground Collective

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Austin Underground Collective will present its debut production, an immersive theatrical experience staging of Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party, October 31–November 12, 2026 at Pershing Hall in Austin. With no stage and no audience, only guests, cocktail tables and a party happening around them, beside them, and sometimes directly to them, The Wild Party brings the performance to the party.

The Wild Party marks the company's first production and its first invitation to the city: original theater staged in unconventional spaces, built on strong scores and bold direction creating a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience not typically offered. With a core collective of actors, AUC looks to expand future programming not just for theatregoers but anyone looking for an immersive night out to remember.

Set inside a 1920s apartment party thrown by Queenie and Burrs, The Wild Party trades the traditional proscenium for lounge and cocktail table seating scattered throughout the venue. Guests arrive as party goers, not spectators, free to move to the bar, get lost in the world, and witness the drama unfold from inside it. The experience begins before a single note is sung, with a full pre-show entertainment program setting the tone and continues after the final bow with a post-show cabaret in Pershing Hall's neighboring speakeasy.

The cast features Leslie Hollingsworth as Queenie, Andrew Cannata as Burrs, Haley Patterson as Kate, Jeffrey Guilfoyle as Black, alongside a full ensemble of Austin performers. Well known faces across Austin's theater community include Paul Sanchez as Eddie, Tyler Jones as Oscar, Libby Detling as (Madeline True) and Sarah Reynolds as Mae.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 11 Hrs 18 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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