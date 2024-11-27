Review: SISTER ACT at Texas State University

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There are productions that entertain, and then there are productions that uplift the soul. Sister Act, produced by the Department of Theatre and Dance at Texas State University, did both with such verve and vitality that it felt like a tonic for the times. Directed by Aaron Brown with a keen eye for humor and heart, this exuberant musical reminded audiences that female solidarity—though cloaked in sequins and habits—is a force to be reckoned with.

Based on the 1992 hit movie of the same name, Sister Act follows Deloris Van Cartier, a nightclub singer on the run, as she takes refuge in a convent disguised as a nun. Chaos ensues as Deloris transforms a discordant choir of sisters into a soulful sensation, inadvertently finding friendship, faith, and purpose along the way. With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater, the show blends disco beats with gospel joy, creating a score that is as infectious as it is uplifting.

The absolute star of the production was Cameron Monroe Thomas as Deloris, who embodied every ounce of the character’s charisma, sass, and heart. From her powerhouse vocals to her impeccable comedic timing, she was a magnetic force who effortlessly carried the show. Her transformation from self-centered diva to a woman who uplifted others was nothing short of dazzling.

Matching her brilliance was Gianna Kohl as Mother Superior, whose dignified presence and vocal prowess provided a compelling counterbalance to Deloris’s boisterous energy. Their interplay was a study in contrasts that evolved into a poignant display of mutual respect.

Aiden Valentine, Austin Riley, Cameron Monroe Thomas, Gianna Kohl

​​​Sister Act at Texas State University

PC: Lauren Jurgemeyer

The nun sidekicks—Sister Mary Robert (Moira Poh), Sister Mary Patrick (Kelly Whitlow), and Sister Mary Lazarus (Caroline Davenport)—shone in their roles. Lazarus was hilariously cantankerous, Whitlow brimmed with bubbly enthusiasm, and Poh’s quiet strength and breakout solo revealed layers of emotion that hit straight to the heart.

The ensemble of nuns was a true standout. Alongside Poh, Whitlow, and Davenport, the rest of the ensemble of incredibly talented young women in robes include Malia McLellan (Sister Mary Martin of Tours), Chloe Meinershagen (Sister Mary Theresa), and Jordan Rockhill (Sister Mary Amor). The group of meek yet strong-willed “sisters” created pure magic whenever they stepped on stage. Their transformation from a tone-deaf gaggle to a full-fledged choir was a joy to behold, showcasing not only their vocal talent but also their chemistry as a unit. Their comedic timing was razor-sharp, and their spirited choreography made every group number a highlight.

The musical numbers, expertly executed by the cast, formed the beating heart of this production. The ensemble shone in “Raise Your Voice,” a jubilant anthem of self-expression as the nuns found harmony under Deloris's unconventional leadership. “Take Me to Heaven” was an uproarious blend of sultry disco vibes and heavenly hilarity, setting the tone for the musical’s playful spirit. Meanwhile, the delicate and emotional “The Life I Never Led,” performed by Poh, delivered an unexpected gut punch that lingered in the audience’s mind long after the lights went down.

Adding to the comedic brilliance, Aiden Valentine brought charm and a touch of endearing awkwardness to the role of police officer Eddie Souther. The trio of cronies to Curtis Jackson—Deloris’s gangster ex-boyfriend—played with delightful nuttiness by Austin Riley, delivered a hilarious performance. Their number, “Lady in the Long Black Dress,”was a comedic gem, blending mischief, charisma, and perfectly timed antics that brought the house down. Joe Schindler, Ricardo Lopez Montilla, and Kyler Huyse showcased impeccable chemistry and sharp physical comedy, elevating the humor in an already laugh-filled show.

I’m a huge fan of minimalistic set design; however, the staging occasionally felt sparse and could have used more visual flair to match the vibrant energy of the performances. While Michael Gault’s scenic design effectively allowed the actors to take center stage, a touch of added pizzazz could have elevated the overall visual spectacle.

Ultimately, Texas State University's Sister Act was more than a feel-good musical—it was a joyous celebration of resilience, friendship, and finding one’s voice. The magnetic performances and powerful message ensured the production soared, while showcasing the immense talent of the young actors in the university's Musical Theatre program.

In a world where solidarity can sometimes feel out of reach, this production reminded audiences that the power of sisterhood is anything but divine intervention—it is a force we create together.

Sister Act

Book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner

Choreography by Cassie Abate

Music Direction by Aimee Radics

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Additional text by Douglas Carter Beane

Directed by Aaron Brown

This production is now closed. For upcoming productions and events at Texas State University visit the websit here.

Texas State University

Department of Theatre and Dance

San Marcos, Texas

Comments