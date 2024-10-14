Review: RED, HOT, PATRIOT - THE KICK-ASS WIT OF MOLLY IVINS at Austin Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Clocking in at a quick 65 minutes, Austin Playhouse’s production of RED, HOT, PATRIOT offers us Cyndi Williams as the iconic Texan known for her humor and sarcasm in journalism and politics. From her own dad to Bob Bullock, this play is a peek behind the curtain of Molly Ivins’ life, and her deep dedication to holding a scathing and humorous light in the shadows of Texas politics throughout her expansive career as a journalist.

The play covers various aspects of Ivins' life, from her childhood in Texas to her rise as one of America’s most beloved and feared political commentators. It delves into her time at the Texas Observer, her clashes with The New York Times, and her fierce critique of political figures, particularly George W. Bush. As Molly says of W., "He was born on third base and thought he’d hit a triple."

We see Ivins' commitment to journalism, her battles against political corruption, and her passionate advocacy for free speech and civil liberties. RED, HOT, PATRIOT touches on Molly’s personal struggles, including her battle with breast cancer, which ultimately took her life in 2007. Particularly, playwrights Margaret Engel & Allison Engel, invite us into Molly’s personal relationship with her father. This short play would’ve taken on a depth were the two to have explored this further. Without it, we are expected to fill in some blanks.

As such RED, HOT, PATRIOT is not so much a play, as a tribute to Ivins' larger-than-life personality, her fearless approach to journalism, and her biting humor. Through the play, we get a sense of Ivins’ deep love for Texas, her unapologetic liberalism, and her disdain for hypocrisy in politics.

On the night I attended, the pacing of the show left me with something to be desired. Engel and Engel haven’t exactly given us anything especially new to learn about Molly. And, despite Molly telling us herself that she’s not into feelings, I still longed for us to breathe in the depth of some of the things both poignant and funny, that we've just heard.

Ivans scathing humor and sarcasm is on full display in this tribute, though, played by the Austin icon herself, Cyndi Williams. Williams has played the role twice for Austin Playhouse before. She’s a great stand-in for Ivins, and has to serve as much as actor as storyteller in this show. She’s a decorated actor and playwright here in Austin, and if you haven’t seen her in Austin Playhouse’s previous iterations of this show, it would be good to say one has seen her in this iconic role she seems so suited for.

And besides! It’s the season! Go see the show and you’ll be reminded to vote, most certainly. Ivins frequently advocated for active political participation, viewing voting as essential to maintaining democracy and ensuring that government reflects the will of the people. Molly has told us, “Every time you say, 'I don’t want to get involved in politics,' you are saying, 'I don’t want to get involved in what happens to my life.’ ”

So go see the show, and remember, “they don’t run the country, you do!” VOTE!

Margaret Engel & Allison Engel’s RED, HOT, PATRIOT, is an add-on to Austin Playhouse’s regular season that runs through October 20th.

RED HOT PATRIOT:

THE KICK-ASS WIT OF MOLLY IVINS

By Margaret Engel and Allison Engel

Directed by Lara Toner Haddock

October 11 - 20, 2024

Thursday-Saturday at 8pm

Sunday at 2pm

