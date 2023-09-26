Review: MOMIX'S ALICE TAKES US DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE at Bass Concert Hall

Momix’s dance production of ALICE, inspired by Lewis Carroll's timeless classics "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking-Glass," is a mesmerizing and surreal journey into the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland. Momix’s innovative and thought-provoking performance blends Artistic Director Moses Pendleton and Associate Director Cynthia Quinn’s unique vision and choreography with Carroll's fantastical tales, to create an authentic experience of Momix’s imaginative work. The choreography in ALICE is a testament to Moses Pendleton's creative genius. From a bevy of talented dancers who portray various versions of Alice (sometimes all at once) to a skip of rabbits, the eccentricities of Carroll's characters as depicted in movement is both impressive and captivating.

Gorgeous and innovative lighting and video design prove to be elements of this production that elevate the experience to beyond Momix’s expected and unusual with found objects. Lighting designer Michael Korsh and Video Designer Woodrow F. Dick, III beautifully utilize light and visuals to create a multi-sensory experience for us. This is no more evident than in Looking Through Stained Glass and incredible Cracked Mirrors.

Pendleton is credited with the “Music Collage,” for ALICE, and it is a perfect complement to the choreography and visuals. The eclectic soundtrack ranges from classical compositions to contemporary electronic beats, creating a dynamic and immersive sonic landscape that mirrors Pendleton’s creative take of Wonderland. I thought I might have to create a Spotify playlist based on the show for my own listening pleasure. Music from The Queen of Diamonds, a captivating display of dance and acrobatics choreographed to Polo and Pan's Mexicali, Jacquadi served as inspiration and entertainment on the drive home.

The production's success lies in capturing the essence of Carroll's tales without being too wedded to our preconceived notions. We get some new takes on the certainty of particular favorites. ALICE maintains the whimsy, absurdity, and sense of wonder that have made "Alice in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking-Glass" enduring classics. It's a masterful, enchanting, and sometimes absurdist, but entirely Momix-centric adaptation of Lewis Carroll's beloved tales. The show seamlessly combines innovative choreography, captivating visuals, and a modern technological twist to create a truly immersive experience. Momix’s ALICE invites the audience to journey down the rabbit hole and explore the wonders and curiosities of Wonderland through fresh eyes.

