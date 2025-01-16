Review: CLUE LIVE ON STAGE at Bass Concert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Our story begins with a board game originally invented in 1943 by Anthony Pratt, a British musician who envisioned a murder-mystery game to entertain people during air-raid shelter stays in World War II. The game, originally called Cluedo (a mashup of "clue" and "ludo," meaning "I play" in Latin), was later licensed by Parker Brothers and became the beloved classic we know as Clue.

In 1985, the game inspired the cult-classic movie Clue, a screwball comedy featuring a stellar ensemble cast (Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, and more). With its rapid-fire wit, slapstick humor, and multiple endings, the movie initially underperformed at the box office but gained a devoted following in the years to come. I personally went to three screenings and caught each ending in the theatre. But, I'm showing my age.

Decades later, Sandy Rustin wrote the script, with additional material by Eric Price and Hunter Foster. Director Casey Hushion brought the vision to life. The play premiered in 2017 at the Bucks County Playhouse in Pennsylvania, and has since launched a nationwide tour. The play takes inspiration from both the movie and the original board game, blending the madcap energy of the film with the interactive fun of the game.

That’s a lot easier to follow than how one plus two plus two plus one or one plus two plus ONE plus one equals six shots from a revolver. (If ya know, ya know…) But, this is how CLUE finds its way to Austin at the Bass Concert Hall.

CLUE is a farcical take on the mystery genre, and farce requires the tightest of direction to pull off. Hushion has directed CLUE with such a tight hand I’m reminded of a line from another iconic film from the 80’s that has something to do with coal, diamonds and Ferris Bueller's best friend. (If ya know, ya know…) Pacing is crisp, and the show comes in at a quick 90 minutes with no intermission. Terrific physical comedy (and even some dance) abounds, aided by fight director Robert Wesley. Set Designer Lee Savage, Lighting Designer Ryan O’Gara, Costume Designer Jen Caprio, and Sound Designer Jeff Human hit all the marks needed for meeting our expectations around this iconic story.

The cast, comprised of Christina Anthony as Miss Scarlet, Mariah Burks as the Cook (and others), John Treacy Egan as Colonel Mustard, Joanna Glushak as Mrs. Peacock, Tari Kelly as Mrs. White, John Shartzer as Mr. Green, Jonathan Spivey as Professor Plum, Jeff Skowron as Wadsworth, Alex Syiek as Mr. Boddy (and others), Teddy Trice as the Cop (and others), Elisabeth Yancey as Yvette. Each cast member gives us a solid, expected, and fitting performance. Anyone who knows Clue the Board game, Clue the film, or both, tends to have a favorite, so there’s room for everyone to enjoy any of these characters. In the case of this production, my praise goes especially to Jeff Skowron and Jonathan Spivey as Wadsworth and Mr Green respectively. They both pull a great deal of weight toward the show’s conclusion. However, there are sharp and clear edges on our players that teeter on caricature. Upon closer discernment, the production will feel overworked. Much to the credit of this hard working cast, the show is performed to an exacting standard, but that standard seems to prohibit possibilities for new and fresh takes on characters this reviewer would have loved to see reinvented. That is to say, this is the game of CLUE, not the game of Risk. It’s an entertaining show that leans more into the standard ideas we might have about the characters in the game, rather than moving off the game board. This will work well for many audiences, as demonstrated on the night I attended, as the cast was rewarded with plenty of laughter and a standing ovation. But you’re looking for something new, your mileage may vary. Nonetheless, this is a fast paced and fun production that will keep audiences aged 12 and up entertained (and possibly inspired!) while still getting everyone home at decent hour.

CLUE Live Onstage

Directed by Casey Hushion

January 14th - 19th

Bass Concert Hall

2350 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712

90 minutes, no intermission

January 14th through January 19th

