Spotlight: Boeing Boeing at TexARTS

NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Boeing Boeing, a hilarious rom-com with a retro twist, is now playing at TexARTS in Lakeway. Boeing Boeing Tickets Now On Sale!

Bachelor Bernard thinks he has life all figured out: a perfect Parisian apartment, three air hostess fiancées, and one well-timed plan. But when delayed flights bring all three women to his door at once, his carefully coordinated life flies spectacularly off course.

Fasten your seatbelts for an evening of turbulence, mistaken identities, and comedic chaos. Boeing Boeing runs September 18–October 4 at TexARTS, located at 1110 Ranch Road 620 S in Lakeway, Texas. Get your tickets today or call (512) 852-9079 for more information.

Need more Austin Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...