Review: ANTIGONE at Filigree Theatre

How lucky was I this Friday the 13th? Much more so than Sophocles’ ANTIGONE. Just as she has for centuries, ANTIGONE is working her way through another version of a doomed demise in David Rush's adaptation of Filigree Theatre's production of this classic Greek tragedy. And if you think I’m giving away spoilers, think again. Who doesn’t know the story of this Greek tragedy written by the ancient playwright Sophocles? You’ve had literally centuries to catch up! But in case you missed it, a synopsis follows. Pay attention, because these Greek stories can be like keeping up with The Avengers Metaverse.

ANTIGONE is set in the city of Thebes, which has been plagued by a series of tragedies stemming from a curse on the ruling family. Antigone is the daughter of Oedipus, the former king of Thebes, who unknowingly killed his father and married his mother. It was a complex experience for him. After Oedipus's downfall, his two sons, Eteocles and Polynices, vie for the throne, resulting in a brutal civil war in which they both die. Creon, Oedipus's brother-in-law, assumes power as the new ruler of Thebes and declares that Eteocles, who defended the city, will receive a hero's burial, while Polynices, who fought against it, will be left unburied, exposed to the elements as a punishment.

Antigone, Polynices's sister, is torn between her loyalty to her brother and her obedience to the king's edict. She defies Creon's orders and gives her brother a proper burial, believing in the moral and divine duty to honor the dead. This act of civil disobedience sets the stage for a profound and tragic conflict between individual conscience and the authority of the state.

Creon, steadfast in his belief that the law must be upheld, condemns Antigone to death, and she is entombed alive in a cave. The consequences of their actions ripple through the entire city as the gods weigh in on the matter, and tragedy befalls Creon's family as well. Whew!

More often than not, you’ll find ANTIGONE playing in high school auditoriums around the country, complete with scenery chewing young actors flexing their chops on these juicy roles of doomed and classic characters. But looking further than the obvious these days, the play is not just a lesson in, to put it simply — stubbornness. It’s full of themes of moral and divine law, individual vs. state authority, fate, and the consequences of one's actions. The play is a powerful examination of the clash between personal conviction and political power. It addresses civil disobedience in the face of government overreach, an authoritarian leader, divisiveness and polarization, the intersection of religion and freedom. Sound familiar?

While ANTIGONE is set in an ancient Greek context, this adaptation by David Rush retains at its core the elements of Greek theatre while making ANTIGONE’S story and Sophocles’ themes accessible to a contemporary audience. And this production staged by Filigree theatre, is a quite well done exploration of the classic.

You might be thinking, “Fer cryin’ out loud, Ms. Theatre Reviewer Person, why should I spend an otherwise wonderful evening in October sitting in a theatre watching a Greek tragedy, and one typically done by high schools of all places?”

There are reasons aplenty outside simply supporting Austin’s still-faltering-since-Covid theatre community. Also: Story of a strong woman. Enough said, but wait! There's more. Patrick Anthony’s set and lighting design is gorgeous, and it could garner him, at the very least, another of his many B. Iden Payne design nominations. His design for ANTIGONE uses the Factory on 5th as inspiration to give us a desolate, war torn palace complete with smoke and shadows around every “corner” of the former quonset hut turned theatre venue on 5th Street. The cast is tight and talented. With Filigree’s production, you can tick ANTIGONE off your list with a proclamation of having actually seen a good version that included a cast of adults playing age appropriate roles. This is a sturdy ensemble, directed with a careful hand by Elizabeth V. Newman. This well rounded cast includes Martinique Duchene-Phillips (Eurydice) Bailey Ellis (Haemon) Josh Kok (Scribe/Guard) Beau Paul (Creon) and Mike Ooi (Klemos). I’m compelled to point out Courtney DeBerry (Ismene) and Julia Bennett (Antigone) as outstanding. Bennett’s Antigone is clear of purpose and unwavering; DeBerry’s Ismene is both radiant and accommodating. Both are as clear of character as a bottle of Evian. Together, they have the kind of chemistry that transported me to the rooms the characters played in as girls and the emptiness of life after Antigone’s death. I’m also always delighted to listen to actors who have distinct and strong (literal) voices. Both these young women possess this. I’m especially eager to see what's next for DeBerry, who is making her Austin debut with Filigree in this production.

Newman’s direction and staging is tight, and 98% of the show occurs downstage, right in front of us. This is a wonderful tool for creating intimacy in many of the scenes. But with so much action downstage, I didn’t feel the strong power differential I’m used to between Creon and his subjects, who in this case, do include his family. It’s hard to tell, however, if this, the script, or the physical limitations of the space is the cause for one of the very few challenges I found in this production. It’s a gorgeous set, but it does create sightline issues for anyone not sitting full center for the show, so grab your seats right in the middle when you go. I found myself pondering the possibilities of intimately staging the show in the round while also considering the classic once-removed-and-distant staging that is associated with Greek theatre. I appreciate Newman’s choices, even as I also like my Greek tragedy with a larger scope.

We in theatre have had centuries to ponder such staging notions, ad infinitum. They are hardly a reason to avoid this show. And if you’re questioning using your precious time on a Greek tragedy, I invite you to carve out an evening to see this show. ANTIGONE is well acted, directed and produced. It is an important and relevant topic, especially with recent developments in Israel. There’s a gorgeous timely note in the program: “Our production of Antigone is to all those who mourn and to all those who work to be instruments of peace.”

Finally, ANTIGONE is the Filigree Theatre’s opening production of a season themed, “The Woman in The Story.” Heck yeah! Upcoming productions include PHOTOGRAPH 51 in January, and ABOVE THE FOLD in April. ANTIGONE is a strong start for Filigree’s fifth season. Go see it!

ANTIGONE

by Sophocles, adapted by David Rush

Filigree Theatre

Thursdays-Sundays,

October 12 - October 22, 2023

Factory on 5th

3409 East 5th Street Austin, TX 78702

Tickets available Click Here

Photo credit: Steve Rogers Photography