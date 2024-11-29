Review: A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED: A MISS MARPLE MYSTERY at Different Stages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There’s a peculiar kind of joy in settling into a modestly adorned theater, surrounded by the warm hum of an intimate audience, knowing you’re in for a quintessential whodunit. Different Stages' production of A Murder is Announced: A Miss Marple Mystery, staged at The Vortex, delivers just that—an evening brimming with suspense, charm, and a few delightful surprises.

Adapted from Agatha Christie’s 1950 novel of the same name, A Murder is Announced holds a special place in the history of detective fiction. The stage adaptation, penned by Leslie Darbon, premiered in the UK in 1977, following the tradition of Christie’s works finding new life in the theater. With its intricate plotting and a lot of subtle humor, the play exemplifies the golden age of British mystery. It also stands as a cultural artifact of post-war England, a time when social dynamics and class distinctions were in flux—a theme subtly explored in the story’s interplay of characters.

The plot unfolds with a gripping premise: a murder is set to take place at Little Paddocks, the country home of Miss Letitia Blacklock (portrayed with stoic charm by Beth Burroughs). When a strange advertisement appears in the local newspaper, the villagers descend upon the estate, half-expecting a game. But instead, chaos erupts as the lights go out and shots ring out, leaving one person dead and everyone a suspect. Enter Inspector Craddock, who begins to untangle the web of deception, identity, and greed, with help—or perhaps hindrance—from the seemingly mild yet sharp-witted Miss Marple (Bernadette Nason).

The Vortex’s intimate setting enhances the play’s cozy, parlor-room atmosphere, making the audience feel like fellow guests in the mysterious Little Paddocks. The set design, while modest, embraces the charm of the story with its thoughtful period details—floral wallpaper, a crackling hearth, and strategic doors for both comic entrances and ominous exits. This restraint creates a world as delightfully proper as Christie’s characters themselves.

Speaking of the cast, they embody the posh accents and formalities of mid-20th century England, transporting audiences to the fictional village of Chipping Cleghorn. This linguistic precision underscores the characters’ varying social statuses and personalities. As the nosy amateur sleuth, Bernadette Nason’s Miss Marple is a marvel of quiet cunning, disarming wit, and subtle physicality, embodying the archetype of the “little old lady detective” with uncanny precision. Each raised eyebrow, wry smile, and calculated pause drew chuckles from the audience while adding depth to the character’s unassuming intellect. Nason’s portrayal reminds us why Miss Marple endures as one of Christie’s most beloved creations.

The rest of the cast is evenly matched, delivering a vibrant mix of strange characters with compelling performances. Featuring Aimee Knight as Julia Simmons, Katherine Schroeder as Dora "Bunny" Bunner, Annie Merritt as Philippa Haymes, Reed Syzdek as Patrick Simmons, Dawn Erin as Mitzi, Bethany Harbaugh as Mrs. Swettenham, Brian Colson as Edmund Swettenham, Jack Baziuk as Rudi Scherz, and Steven Fay as Inspector Craddock, the ensemble shines. While Fay’s earnest portrayal of Inspector Craddock occasionally faltered with a few line stumbles on opening weekend, slightly disrupting the tension, the overall chemistry and commitment of the cast effectively brought the story’s twists and turns to life, often with subtle British period-appropriate humor.

As a historical piece, A Murder is Announced offers more than just a tightly wound mystery; it’s a window into a bygone era. Plays like this celebrate the art of storytelling through dialogue and deduction, challenging audiences to pay close attention and rewarding them with satisfying resolutions. The narrative’s examination of identity, greed, and morality remains relevant, making it as entertaining today as it was in Christie’s time.

Ultimately, Different Stages’ A Murder is Announced feels like the theatrical equivalent of curling up with a good mystery novel on a rainy night. Under Norman Blumensaadt’s expert direction, the production thrives on its cozy charm, its imperfections adding to its endearing authenticity. Anchored by the sharp and talented Bernadette Nason as Miss Marple, staged in the intimate warmth of The Vortex, and enriched by a story steeped in literary and theatrical history, this production beautifully reaffirms the timeless allure of Agatha Christie’s masterful storytelling. Perfect show for a chilly evening in the ATX!

A Murder is Announced

By Agatha Christie

Adapted by Leslie Darbon

Directed by Norman Blumensaadt

Now playing through December 14th, 2024

Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Sundays at 6:00 PM

Different Stages @ The Vortex

2307 Manor Rd

Austin, TX 78722





Comments