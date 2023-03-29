Photos: First Look At The Cast of ROE At ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre presents the Austin premiere of Roe written by Lisa Loomer. Tackling the politics of abortion through humanity and surprising humor, Roe tells the story of the two women's lives behind the 1973 Roe v Wade decision. See photos from the production.

Directed by Theatre en Bloc's award-winning founder and Producing Artistic Director, Jenny Lavery, Roe will play The Topfer at ZACH, April 5-30, 2023.

"Many people know the outcome of Roe v Wade, but how many know the details of the case or the women behind this landmark decision? Sarah Weddington and Norma McCorvey might not be household names, but their actions have affected all of us. I'm passionate about reproductive justice and access to healthcare. I'm interested in art that goes beyond the headlines and asks us to reflect on this divisive issue and its effect on democracy," said director Jenny Lavery in 2020, when Roe was originally slated. "In Texas and at ZACH, we will have the gift of audiences filled with patrons who stand on both sides of this issue. My hope is that our production will jumpstart conversations between them. Our fractured world needs more conversation. Specifically, more 'across the aisle' conversation. More listening. And more understanding."