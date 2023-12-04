Photos: City Theatre Presents CHRISTMAS BELLES At Genesis Creative Collective

Two more weekends! City Theatre continues the 2023 holiday season with the hilarious southern comedy CHRISTMAS BELLES, December 7 - 17 at Genesis Creative Collective. The Jones Hope Wooten production that will bring "joy to your world" runs eight more performances , December 7 - 17.

Christmastime in the Lone Star State - but the Futrelle sisters of Fayro, Texas, are not exactly in a festive mood. Frankie is overdue with twins, Twink’s in jail, and Honey Raye is trying to keep the Tabernacle of the Lamb’s Christmas pageant from spiraling out of control. Throw in a kidney-stone passing Santa, vengeful sheep, an Elvis impersonator, and a long-kept family secret and, in true Texas fashion, you’ve got “joy to the world.”