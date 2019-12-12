Photo Flash: Ground Floor Theatre and Deaf Theatre Austin Present NEXT TO NORMAL
Next to Normal explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling bipolar disorder for 16 years.
Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.
Photo Credit: Dave Hawks
Maryanna Tolemache and Sandra Mae Frank
Kerry McGinnis and Seth Andrus Washington
Megg Rose and Cast
Maryanna Tolemache and Tarique Sylvester, Daniel Ponce, Sandra Mae Frank
Jim Lindsay, Megg Rose, Kerry McGinnis, Kirk Kelso and Jo Rose Benfield
Tarique Sylvester, Daniel Ponce, Sandra Mae Frank, and Maryanna Tolemache
Kerry McGinnis and Megg Rose
Jim Lindsay and Seth Andrus Washington
Jim Lindsay, Megg Rose, Kerry McGinnis and Seth Andrus Washington