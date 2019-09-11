Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Adventure awaits in a jungle where danger lurks in every tree and only the brave dare enter! This energetic and creative version of the classic tale ignites imagination and propels the audience through a world ruled by the wild. When her parents are killed by Sherakhan, the young Humancub is raised by wolves, under the protection of her friends Bagheera and Baloo. In this tale of loyalty and betrayal, the Humancub must find the courage to face this challenge and choose her fate under consequences of jungle law.
Photo Credit: Kirk Tuck
