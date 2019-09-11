Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK

Sep. 11, 2019  

Adventure awaits in a jungle where danger lurks in every tree and only the brave dare enter! This energetic and creative version of the classic tale ignites imagination and propels the audience through a world ruled by the wild. When her parents are killed by Sherakhan, the young Humancub is raised by wolves, under the protection of her friends Bagheera and Baloo. In this tale of loyalty and betrayal, the Humancub must find the courage to face this challenge and choose her fate under consequences of jungle law.

zachtheatre.org/jungalbook

Photo Credit: Kirk Tuck

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
John Christopher

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Freddy Franklin, Lara Wright, Mercy Bovik and Stella Frye-Ginsberg

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
John Christopher and Blakeney Mahlstedt (Front, L to R) Mercy Bovik, Paige Riley and Stella Frye- Ginsberg

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Mercy Bovik, Lara Wright and Stella Frye-Ginsberg (Standing, L to R) Blakeney Mahlstedt and John Christopher

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Paige Riley, John Christopher, Mercy Bovik, Blakeney Mahlstedt, Stella Frye-Ginsberg Freddy Franklin

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Paige Riley, John Christopher, Mercy Bovik, Blakeney Mahlstedt, Stella Frye-Ginsberg and Freddy Franklin

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Amber Quick

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Amber Quick, John Christopher, Freddy Franklin, Lara Wright, Mercy Bovik and Stella Frye- Ginsberg

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Amber Quick, John Christopher, Freddy Franklin, Lara Wright, Mercy Bovik and Stella Frye- Ginsberg

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Blakeney Mahlstedt, Mercy Bovik, Paige Riley and Stella Frye-Ginsberg (Back) John Christopher

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Chloe Van De Graff, Bruce Bowen, Samantha Beam and Araya Feeney (Back) John Christopher

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Mercy Bovik, Blakeney Mahlstedt, Paige Riley and Stella Frye-Ginsberg (Back) John Christopher

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
John Christopher and Rylie Shieh

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
John Christopher and Chloe Van De Graff

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
John Christopher and Blakeney Mahlstedt

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Blakeney Mahlstedt, Mercy Bovik and Paige Riley

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Blakeney Mahlstedt and Lara Wright

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Blakeney Mahlstedt and Lara Wright

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Blakeney Mahlstedt and Paige Riley

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Amber Quick

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Mercy Bovik and Amber Quick

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Amber Quick

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Blakeney Mahlstedt and John Christopher

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Blakeney Mahlstedt

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Blakeney Mahlstedt and Freddy Franklin

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Blakeney Mahlstedt

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Amber Quick

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Blakeney Mahlstedt and Amber Quick

Photo Flash: First Look at ZACH Theatre's JUNGALBOOK
Mercy Bovik, John Christopher and Stella Frye-Ginsberg



Related Articles View More Austin Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • University of Alberta Honours Grad Dedicated to Ending Youth Hunger
  • University of Alberta Honours Grad Who Sows the Seeds of Peace
  • RENT in Edmonton to Offer $25.50 Rush Seats
  • The Inaugural Fundraising Gala Announced for the Edmonton Jazz Society