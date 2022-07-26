Penfold Theatre Company Announces 2022-23 Season, Featuring the Return of Penfold in the Park & More

Penfold Theatre Company has announced the titles and dates for the 2022-23 Season. Season 15 will bring the return of Penfold in the Park for its 10th season, the reimagining of classic stories, "Great Plays in Great Places" productions, the inclusion and illusion of magic, an informal reading of a new radiocast, and the second world premiere in a new play commission series.

"We have awakened from a pandemic hibernation and for Season 15, we are ready to soar," said Producing Artistic Director Ryan Crowder. "As a result, we're launching exciting new initiatives: a focus on making old stories new again, a series of world premieres, an arts leadership apprentice program with Texas State University, and a 'Great Plays in Great Places' series that brings performances to iconic locations in Central Texas. In short, the magic is back, and we can't wait to share the 2022-23 Season with Central Texas!"

The 2022-23 Season includes an apprentice program in partnership with Texas State University, Rosalind Faires' joyous take on Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream for the return of Penfold in the Park made free to all at the Round Rock Amphitheater, along with Penfold's beloved holiday radiocast tradition.

The world premiere of the second play in a series of new play commissions will bring the story of abolitionist lecturer and early magician, Henry Box Brown who used magic to gain his freedom. The new play commission series challenges local playwrights to engage a different "classic" story and create an original work that models Penfold's values of empathy and hope. Penfold will produce their world premieres, one per year, over the next five seasons.

Additional initiatives include the "Great Plays in Great Places" series, presenting stories in conversation with and performed in unique places across Austin and the region; continued seasons of plays giving new life to old stories; and a deepened commitment to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion with an integrated strategic plan.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

By William Shakespeare

Adapted and directed by Rosalind Faires

September 29 - October 16, 2022 | Round Rock Amphitheater

Back for the 10th year of Penfold in the Park! As Lysandra and Hermia flee Athens' oppressive laws into a forest full of meddlesome fairies, will love come out on top? This new spin on the classic story places all 21 characters in the hands of 4 virtuosic performers for a free night of fun for the whole family!

*Part of the Penfold in the Park Series

A Christmas Carol Classic Radiocast

Adapted from Charles Dickens by Nathan Jerkins

Directed by Carl Gonzales

December 8 - 17, 2022 | Old Settler's Association of Williamson County in Round Rock

December 22 - 23, 2022 | Driskill Hotel in Austin

Enjoy this cherished masterpiece brought to life with live foley sound effects and an all-woman company of actors voicing Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, the Spirits and dozens of others. Together, they will tell the stirring story of an ice-hearted miser who is given a last shot at redemption one miraculous night!

Special Event: An informal reading of Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast script-in-development on Dec 17 at 5pm.

*Part of the Great Plays in Great Places Series

Vincent

By Leonard Nimoy

Directed by Beth Burns

March 23 - April 8, 2023 | Ground Floor Theatre in Austin

Based on actual letters between Vincent Van Gogh and his brother Theo, this intimate one-person play goes beyond mere biography to celebrate the courage, passion, and lust for life that art kindles in us all. Penfold co-founders Ryan Crowder and Nathan Jerkins will play this extraordinary role on alternating nights.

Box

By Jarrett King

Directed by Simone Alexander

June 23 - July 8, 2023 | Ground Floor Theatre in Austin

Box tells the harrowing story of Henry Box Brown, the abolitionist lecturer and early magician who escaped slavery by mailing himself to freedom. Using actual magic, this world premiere by Jarrett King imagines an unwritten chapter in the story of one of history's most overlooked folk heroes.

*Second world premiere in the new play commission series.

Information about productions and season memberships is available at: penfoldtheatre.org/on-stage/2022-23-season/

Membership and Ticketing Information:

Memberships are available now for the 2022-23 season for three shows (A Christmas Carol Classic Radiocast, Vincent, and Box). Memberships are the best way to receive priority seating, flexibility in scheduling, discounts on additional seating, no fees and more all while supporting the arts and many programs. Memberships start at $79 and are available HERE. Single tickets on sale will be announced at a later date.

About Penfold Theatre Company

Penfold Theatre Company has served the north Austin metro area for 15 years by telling intimate stories of hope and empathy. The company has reemerged from the pandemic with a particular focus on reimagining classics, which is reflected in the season line-up, as well as in several new initiatives.

In addition to the professional plays and musicals Penfold is known for (Penfold in the Park and the annual holiday radiocasts) new company initiatives include a five-year New Play Commission Series, a new Great Plays in Great Places Series and an Arts Leadership Apprenticeship in partnership with Texas State University.

The aim is that these new programs will have increased impact on the City, Sector and Penfold: City, by investing in Central Texas artists and creating community and dialogue around their work; Sector, by consciously reimagining the classical repertoire for a modern, diverse, local audience; and Penfold, by telling transportive stories that rekindle a sense of shared humanity, empathy and hope.