Penfold Theatre Announces Fall 2022 Apprentice In Partnership With Texas State University

After a successful inaugural apprenticeship in Spring 2022, Penfold Theatre Company (Penfold) announces Morgan Peterson as the Fall 2022 Arts Leadership Apprentice in partnership with Texas State University, Department of Theatre and Dance.

Morgan, a senior Theatre Performance and Production, and Communications Study major at Texas State University will begin her apprenticeship August 2023 at Penfold. The goal is to provide students with an interest in arts leadership the experience and skills training that will help them establish a career in professional theatre.

With an interest in theatre direction and nonprofit leadership, Morgan in particular looks to work with differently abled individuals who want to participate in the arts. In addition to completing the regular curriculum, Morgan will work with Penfold staff member Taylor Flanagan on Penfold's accessibility initiatives and will also coordinate the mental health panel discussion that Penfold will host during its production of Vincent.

Arts Leadership Apprentice, Kylie Gutierrez, Theatre Performance and Production major at Texas State, recently concluded her Spring 2022 apprenticeship as Penfold's first in the program. In addition to completing the regular curriculum, Kylie took ownership of the new play commission series, advancing two plays through the early phases of new play development. Upon completing her apprenticeship, Kylie discussed how the program had built her skills; deepened her network; and given her confidence to participate and lead in the theatre profession.

"I cannot tell you how much this apprenticeship has meant to Kylie and how many invaluable experiences she has had being a part of Penfold's incredible organization for a semester. Penfold has helped prepare her to truly take a leading role in making the bright future for theatre we are all working toward," said recent Faculty Sponsor and Texas State University Head of B.F.A Performance & Production, Natalie Blackman.

Penfold's apprenticeship is designed for currently enrolled undergraduate students in the Texas State Department of Theatre and Dance. Apprentices work on real-world projects, develop their skills under guided mentorship, build their resume/portfolio and professional network, and receive tailored assistance to advance their unique career goals.

The Arts Leadership Apprentice serves as an assistant to the Producing Artistic Director for the duration of a college semester, providing needed support to the organization while receiving hands-on training and experience in Penfold's Art, Marketing, Development and Executive functions. Assigned duties will help the apprentice gain insight into an arts administrator's role and explore the scope of running a theatre arts nonprofit.

WHO CAN APPLY. Undergraduate students enrolled in the Texas State University Department of Theatre and Dance.

AREAS OF FOCUS. Apprentices will develop a 360-degree perspective of a small professional theatre, including functions like nonprofit leadership, season planning, production and event planning, marketing, development, finance, human resources and general administration. While the broad scope of experience is intentional, applicants are also encouraged to share their specific interests, so the apprenticeship may be tailored to their unique career goals.

TIME COMMITMENT. Apprentices should expect to commit 200 hours over the span of an academic semester.

RECEIVING COURSE CREDIT. Course credit is available through a partnership with Texas State University. Theatre majors may receive credit through TH 4601 (200 hours / 6 credits). After being accepted for an apprenticeship, the student should find a faculty sponsor; complete a university application and contract; and enroll in the appropriate course.

ADDITIONAL COMPENSATION. In addition to course credit (see above), apprentices are paid $10/hour.