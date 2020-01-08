Past Is Prologue Presents ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL

A poor physician's daughter who's in love with a count. A sick king who's willing to grant any wish in order to be cured. A war. A challenge. A quest. All the classic fairy tale ingredients. But how far will the charismatic and manipulative Helena go to claim Bertram as hers? Is all really well that ends well? Shakespeare's original problem play raises more questions than it answers.

From the production company that brought you Shakespeare in the Dark: Macbeth last Halloween at the Driskill Hotel, Past is Prologue Productions is proud to present All's Well That Ends Well, running at the Rollins Theatre at the Long Center January 17th-26th, 2020. Directed by Austin native Jennifer Sturley and featuring an ensemble cast of local actors, this innovative production blends live theatre with dance film for a unique approach to a timeless story.

Ticket link: https://thelongcenter.org/events-and-tickets/past-is-prologue-productions-alls-well-that-ends-well/





