Paramount Theatre Presents I SAW THE LIGHTS

The production is streaming online this weekend.

Jan. 31, 2021  

The Paramount Theatre presents Jaston Williams in I Saw the Lights, streaming online this weekend.

Austin favorite Jaston Williams of Greater Tuna fame is back with a new darkly funny solo performance! When mysterious lights appeared over Lubbock, Texas in 1951, people wondered aloud whether they were part of some government plot, an invasion by the Russians or just seeing space aliens out to abduct Francine Whitharrel's Persian cat. In I Saw The Lights, you will hear from the preacher with too much sense of humor (even for a Methodist), the hippie whose girlfriend longs to become a Comanche, a socialite from Connecticut who holds grudges against trees, and the cowboy with a chronic fear of water. All in all, nine variant souls are drawn together by the inexplicable and are forever bonded through their humanity and humor.

Viewing Instructions for Ticketholders

  1. After purchasing your livestream ticket, log in to view your Digital Content. (Forgot your password? No worries - you can easily reset from the login page. You can also connect to your account in one click using the "Log In with Facebook" button.)
  2. Once logged in, you will see the "Digital Content" hub in the Account Section of our website. Click the button that says "View the Content." It will take you to the video broadcast page. The Premiere will begin at 7pm CST.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.


