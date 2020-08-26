New Manifest Theatre Company Promotes Inclusive Storytelling With MANIFEST MANIFEST

MANIFEST MANIFEST is an online workshop series and short play festival.

New Manifest Theatre Company brings its second annual short play festival, Manifest Minifest, to YouTube on September 24 - 26, 2020. In addition to four short plays, this year's lineup features educational workshops from playwrights Idris Goodwin and Kristiana Rae Colón. Registration is free, but donations are welcome.

This is the first time New Manifest Theatre Company has included artistic workshops in the Minifest lineup. The festival kicks off with Goodwin and Colón's playwriting workshop on September 24. The lineup also features workshops in producing, design and self care.

Audiences can stream four short plays on YouTube through the duration of the festival. Keeping with New Manifest's mission statement, the plays showcase a broad range of styles and perspectives in contemporary theatre. The festival includes Cris Eli Blak's BOY, Katie Svatek's Flat Hens Don't Lay Eggs Or How the Chicken Crossed the Road, Andra Hunter's Maude, and Kristiana Rae Colón's Covenant.

Both Colón and Goodwin have ties to New Manifest Theatre Company. Colón's good friday opened New Manifest's 2020 season, and Goodwin's The Realness: a break beat play was the company's inaugural production.

Manifest Minifest concludes with a self-care for actors workshop, led by Simone Alexander and Faith Anderson.

"It is important for artists to practice self care because as artists, we are meant to challenge the world around us," Anderson said. "Broken mirrors distort the image. If artists are broken, then the images of the world will also be distorted."

Directors Simone Alexander, Faith Anderson and Eva McQuade upheld COVID-19 guidelines while producing the short plays.

"I am really excited about Minifest being more accessible this year since it will be online," Alexander said. "Since we are streaming it on YouTube more people can view it than people who would have to physically come to our space in Austin to view it before."

Manifest Minifest is sponsored by Six Square Austin's Black Cultural District.

When: September 24 - 26, 2020

Thursday, September 24 6pm CST- Playwriting Workshop with Idris Goodwin (The Realness) and Kristiana Rae Colón (good friday)

Friday, September 25 6pm CST- Early Career Producing Workshop with Iyvon Edebiri (The Parsnip Ship Podcast) and Rudy Ramirez (Futurx Festival)

Saturday, September 26 4pm CST- Early Career Design Workshop with NMTC ensemble members Jacqueline Sindelar, Malyssa Quiles and Megan Kemp

Saturday, September 26 6pm CST- Artist Self Care Workshop with NMTC ensemble members Simone Alexander and Faith Anderson

Where: YouTube

Tickets: Free, with a suggested donation of $5-$15

Registration begins on September 1st through newmanifest.org, YouTube link sent via email

Covenant by Kristiana Rae Colón Directed by Simone Alexander Cast: Simone Alexander, Faith Anderson, Oktavea LaToi, Kevin Pellicone, Khali Sykes

Boy by Cris Eli Blak Directed by Faith Anderson Cast: Trevor Bissell and Kenah Benefield

Flat Hens by Katie Svatek Directed by Simone Alexander Cast: Eva McQuade and Hollis Lapree Edwards

Maude by Andra Hunter Directed by Eva McQuade Cast: Jean Budney and Rupert Reyes



New Manifest Theatre Company is an Austin-based theatre collective dedicated to reflecting our collective human experiences through inclusive storytelling in contemporary theatre. https://newmanifest.org/

Six Square Austin's Black Cultural District mission is to preserve and celebrate the cultural legacy of the African American community that once thrived in Central East Austin through cultural arts, education, economic development, and historic preservation.

