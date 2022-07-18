Modern Rocks Gallery Announces FIFTY YEARS IN EXILE Featuring Unseen Photos From The Rolling Stones' 1972 Session

East Austin-based Modern Rocks Gallery announces a very exciting, new exhibition, "Fifty Years in Exile," featuring a collection of rare, unseen and vintage photographs from The Rolling Stones' 1972 session with legendary photographer Norman Seeff. Photos from the late night shoot were ultimately used to produce a set of postcards which were included with the original pressing of the band's masterpiece, "Exile on Main St."

The album turned 50 this past May and now the prints are being shown exclusively at Modern Rocks Gallery. This impressive exhibition will run from Aug. 19 - Sept. 30, 2022 with an Opening Reception on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at Modern Rocks, located at 916 Springdale Road, Canopy, Building 3 Austin, Texas 78702.

The Opening Reception will be from 7 - 10 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be provided by Mark Shilling, CEO at Susto, who'll be pouring a Rolling Stones themed cocktail he's created just for the show, "Soul Survivor," along with a straight pour of Tumblin'Dice Bourbon to complete the Exile On Main St themed bar.

Following the opening event, the exhibition will be on display Thursday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. or by appointment. To contact the gallery please call (512) 524-1488. For more information on the exhibition, please see here. For more information on Modern Rocks Gallery, please see here.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be hosting 'Fifty Years In Exile,'" said Steven Walker, owner of Modern Rocks Gallery. "These original darkroom prints are testament to Norman Seeff's greatness as both a photographer and an artist."

While touring as the guitarist for Modern English, Modern Rocks Gallery Owner Steven Walker found himself documenting life on the road and thus discovered his love of photography. Following his touring days, Walker managed a highly successful gallery in London's exclusive Chelsea neighborhood dealing with top international interior designers and continued to pursue his love of rock photography shooting bands around his hometown of London.

Walker soon became a published photographer and amassed a wealth of experience in the world of rock 'n' roll, gallery management and rock photography. He had fallen in love with Austin while touring so it only made sense to combine his love for photography and Austin upon moving to the Live Music Capital of the World. Modern Rocks Gallery is the unique marriage of his life loves.

Walker was introduced to Norman Seeff a few years ago by Drew Evans of Rocks Photography Museum, an ongoing project that he is involved in. Seeff was a perfect addition to the Modern Rocks Gallery collection with his prints selling through the gallery to local interior designers and collectors alike.

After diving into his archive in his studio in Burbank, California, Norman Seeff came across some unseen treasures, a collection of rare photographs from his time working with The Rolling Stones and made a number of brand new prints specifically for the Fifty Years in Exile show. The prints were shown for the first time at the Rock Photography Museum in Los Angeles with the exhibition running through July 17, 2022. Starting on Aug. 19, 2022, they will be displayed at Modern Rocks Gallery in East Austin along with a stunning collection of Norman Seeff Vintage Prints, as well as some new pieces produced especially for the show. The perfect way to mark the 50th anniversary of Exile On Main St.

"I've always wanted to use my photography as source material for creating art pieces," said Norman Seeff. "The photos serve as a jumping off point. I decided to use the exhibition as an opportunity to experiment. People have been very pleased with the results I think."