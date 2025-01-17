MAHABHARATA TALES To be Presented at Austin Shakespeare in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Austin Shakespeare is inviting audiences to an extraordinary theatrical event with its upcoming production of MAHABHARATA TALES, an imaginative and powerful exploration of one of the world’s greatest epic poems. It will run Feb. 14-23 at the Long Center’s Rollins Theatre with a low-priced preview Feb. 14. Regular tickets start at $28.

The production, featuring more than 20 talented Austin-based actors, weaves together riveting stories, divine encounters, and breathtaking battles from this timeless Hindu classic.

“Our new theatrical exploration delves into the tales of The Mahabharata, including the profound teachings of The Bhagavad Gita,” said Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella. “Fans of Greek mythology will find themselves captivated by the intricate drama and grandeur, while those familiar with Hindu epics will be intrigued by our contemporary spin.”

The production brings to life the dynastic battles between two noble families, interspersed with thrilling fight scenes, encounters between mortals and gods, and the timeless philosophical dilemmas presented in The Bhagavad Gita. Adding a modern dimension to the performance are:

Contemporary Music: Original compositions and performances by Austin musician Nagavalli infuse the ancient tales with a hauntingly beautiful, modern soundscape.

Dance and Color: Vibrant choreography and stunning visuals highlight the rich cultural heritage of The Mahabharata.

Dynamic Cast: A diverse ensemble of more than 20 Austin-based actors delivers electrifying performances that breathe life into this epic narrative.

“This is a production for everyone,” Ciccolella said. “Whether you’re drawn to the universal themes of duty, family, and destiny, or you’re enchanted by the interplay of gods and mortals, MAHABHARATA TALES offers something extraordinary.”

MAHABHARATA TALES stars Ev Lunning, Menaha Khurana, Rick Roemer, Amruta Ponkshe, Keya Zingade, Harsh Joshi, Sugavan Malligarjunan, Chetan Malpure, Shamita Behl, Gina Houston, Nish Kothandaraman, Sarita Ocón, Chuck Winkler, Kumar Abhinav, Sumit Puri, A.Y. Oza, Kirk Barbera, Ailya Qureshi, Pranav Sastry, and Amani Dorn, plus soloist Kathak dancer Neha Deosthali.



